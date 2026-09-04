Eliran Ovad: The Tel Aviv Businessman Building in Property, Sport and Technology

Most businessmen are easy to summarise in one line. Eliran Ovad takes three.

He is the founder of Iconic Global, a Tel Aviv real estate investment and development company with active projects in Beer Sheva and Rishon LeZion. He is the owner and club president of Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv FC, one of Israel's oldest football clubs. And he invests across digital education, marketing technology and data infrastructure.

Written out like that it looks scattered. Spend any time with how the three are actually run and the opposite is true. They are the same idea applied to three different kinds of asset.