When You Inherit a House You Have Never Seen

Nothing about the property moves until somebody holds the legal authority to act for the estate. That authority is granted differently in every state. The timeline shifts with the will, the family, and the county the house sits in. Nobody should treat that step as a formality. Heirs who market a house before the authority is settled tend to lose the buyer rather than the paperwork.

Inherited property also carries tax consequences. They turn on the state, the value, and how the estate was structured, and they are not something to settle from a search result. The sensible first call is to an attorney who handles estates in the state where the property is located.

Two practical jobs run alongside the legal one.

Clear the house enough to actually see it, room by room.

Have the condition established by somebody who is not a relative.

Until both are done, every route below is a guess dressed up as a plan.