How Agencies Capture More Qualified Leads at Events

Agencies work a mixed calendar: large industry conferences with official badge systems, regional meetups with printed name tags, private dinners where a business card is still the exchange. A capture method that only works at one of those creates gaps.

There is also a cost dimension. Renting the show's official lead retrieval scanner runs roughly $350 to $735 per rep, per show, based on published 2026 ATD and AAOS exhibitor order forms. A four-person agency booth is somewhere near $800 to $1,000 for a single event before anyone scans anything, and the data those units return is often limited to what the attendee put in a registration form months earlier.

App-based capture removes the rental dependency. Wave Connect, used by more than 200,000 professionals and teams, is one example of a lead capture solution for trade shows built around that model: reps scan badges, paper business cards, and QR codes from the app at any show without an organizer badge kit or rental agreement, then organize the resulting contacts by service interest, budget band, timeline, campaign, team member, or follow-up priority in one shared workflow. The practical benefit for an agency is that leads from the trade show floor, the sponsored panel, and the client dinner all land in the same pool rather than three disconnected exports.

Two operational details are worth checking in any tool an agency evaluates. The first is offline capability, because convention center Wi-Fi fails predictably during peak hours. The second is what happens to the contact record after the scan. Badge data is frequently incomplete or out of date. Wave Connect runs each scan through what it calls Waterfall Lead Enrichment, which passes the record through multiple enrichment providers plus AI search to verify email, cell and office phone, LinkedIn profile, and office address. The company also prices event lead capture per enriched lead rather than by subscription or per user, with published rates starting at $10 pay-as-you-go and 10 free enriched leads to try, and does not charge when enrichment returns nothing verified.

No enrichment layer replaces qualification. A verified phone number on a bad-fit lead is still a bad-fit lead. Enrichment solves the deliverability problem, not the judgment problem.