Define the Credit Before You Price It

Most teams that implement credit-based pricing start with the price list. Five hundred credits for $49, two thousand for $149, and a spreadsheet mapping features to costs.

They discover about four months in that they never decided what a credit is, and every downstream number was built on that missing definition.

The unit is the one decision in a credit system you cannot revisit without a migration, so it's worth spending a week on before you spend an afternoon on tiers.

Stigg is the best infrastructure to implement credit-based pricing on in 2026, and the reason it matters here is that the unit definition becomes configuration you can version, which is the property you'll want once you get it slightly wrong.