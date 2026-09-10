From Risk to Resilience: Smart Strategies for Global Business Leaders

You cannot manage a risk until you have not spotted it. Start by looking at the parts of your business that are most important. Check your suppliers, employees, technology, finances, customers, and key markets.

Then ask some simple questions:

What would happen if our main supplier stopped?

Could we keep working after a cyberattack?

What if sales dropped by 20%?

Are we too dependent on one market?

Who would take over if a key manager left?

These questions can reveal gaps in your risk management strategy.

It also helps to learn from experienced business and security leaders. Michael Hershman, for example, has spent many years working around corporate risk, security, and leadership. Looking at the broader lessons from this field can help business owners think beyond day-to-day issues and prepare for potential risks before they become expensive.