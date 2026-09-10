From Risk to Resilience: Smart Strategies for Global Business Leaders

There are many moving parts to running a business across different countries. A vendor can lose a shipment. The new rule may raise costs. A cyberattack can stop work, and even a sudden change in customer demand can put a company under pressure. The problem is not the risk itself. Every business has it. The real problem is being caught off guard.
Strong business resilience provides leaders a better way to respond to unexpected events. Instead of hoping that nothing goes wrong, they prepare for what could go wrong and decide what to do next.
You cannot manage a risk until you have not spotted it. Start by looking at the parts of your business that are most important. Check your suppliers, employees, technology, finances, customers, and key markets.
Then ask some simple questions:
What would happen if our main supplier stopped?
Could we keep working after a cyberattack?
What if sales dropped by 20%?
Are we too dependent on one market?
Who would take over if a key manager left?
These questions can reveal gaps in your risk management strategy.
It also helps to learn from experienced business and security leaders. Michael Hershman, for example, has spent many years working around corporate risk, security, and leadership. Looking at the broader lessons from this field can help business owners think beyond day-to-day issues and prepare for potential risks before they become expensive.
In business, relying on a single source is risky. If one supplier provides most of your stock, a problem with that supplier can quickly become your problem. The same applies when most of your revenue comes from one customer, country, or product.
Business diversification can reduce that dependence. You could also build different sales channels instead of relying on just one.
Global supply chains can be difficult to control. First, identify your critical suppliers. Then look at how much your business depends on each one.
Find out:
Where are key materials coming from?
How long would a replacement take?
Do you have another supplier?
Which products would be hardest to replace?
How much stock do you need as a buffer?
Don’t treat all suppliers as the same risk. Spend your time and money on the suppliers that could cause the most disruption.
Cybersecurity risk management should be part of the overall business plan.
Start with basic protection.
Use multi-factor authentication.
Keep software updated.
Limit access to sensitive files.
Train employees to recognize phishing messages.
Your backups need attention too.
A backup is only useful if you can restore your data from it.
Nobody has a crystal ball, but you can still prepare for different outcomes.
Scenario planning lets leaders ask, “What would we do if such an event happened?”
For each one, decide:
Who takes charge?
What needs protection first?
Which customers could be affected?
What backup options do we have?
How much money would we need?
How long could we continue operating?
The answers do not have to be perfect. They are just giving the guidelines as a starting point.
A strong balance sheet can give a company time to react. Unexpected problems often bring unexpected costs. That is why financial resilience is so important. Monitor your cash flow closely, review debt and major expenses, and check your insurance coverage and know which costs you could reduce if revenue falls.
A business continuity plan should not sit in a drawer and collect dust. Test it and run a short exercise with your team. Pretend that your main system is down or a major supplier has stopped working. See how quickly people respond.
You might see problems that were easy to miss on paper. There could be two teams that are accountable for the same thing. Emergency Contact may be outdated. You may find that an important account is inaccessible to anyone.
Fix those gaps, then test the plan again later.
You cannot remove every risk from global business. What you can do is make your company less vulnerable to unexpected events.
Start by identifying your biggest weak points. Reduce dependence on single suppliers or markets. Protect your systems. Keep your finances in order. Prepare your employees. Test your business continuity strategy.
Most importantly, review your plans as the business changes. A resilient company is not one that never faces problems. It is one that can adjust its plans and keep moving as usual.
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