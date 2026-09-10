Inside the International World of GLV Design

GLV Design’s work is rooted in the belief that successful interiors should reflect the people who use them. Rather than applying the same aesthetic formula to every project, the studio begins by understanding the client’s preferences, expectations, and functional requirements.

This client-led philosophy gives the company a considerable stylistic range. Its portfolio encompasses contemporary, new-classic, eclectic, industrial, rustic, and eco-conscious influences. Although the visual direction varies, recurring qualities include considered proportions, layered materials, rich textures, and a strong appreciation for detail.

Italian design remains an important part of the studio’s identity. Gaetano’s understanding of craftsmanship began during his childhood in southern Italy, where he learned about wood carving and inlay from his grandfather, a cabinetmaker, and developed an appreciation for forged iron and metalwork through his father. These early experiences continue to inform his sensitivity to materials and his interest in spaces that feel carefully composed rather than simply decorated.