Veronika Vovk Dmytriyivna on Confidence, Intuition and Protecting Your Peace

Fashion can introduce young professionals to an unusually wide circle of people. Some relationships lead to genuine opportunities and valuable connections. Others teach a very different lesson.

Veronika does not romanticise that part of her experience. Her years in the industry have included difficult situations and encounters with people whose intentions did not always match the image they presented.

“My journey as a model has not always been easy. I have faced difficult situations and people whose intentions were not always genuine.”

Those moments changed how she approaches new relationships.

At the beginning of any career, there can be pressure to listen to every opinion, accept every opportunity and assume that more contacts will always mean more progress. Experience taught Veronika to look at people and situations more carefully.

Intuition became important because not every decision comes with an obvious warning sign. Sometimes the problem appears in the way someone communicates, the pressure attached to an opportunity or the sense that something simply does not feel right.

Her response has been to become more selective rather than more closed off. There is a difference between suspicion and good judgement, and Veronika has learned that protecting yourself does not require you to lose your openness to new experiences.