The Best Dispensaries in Dallas: 5 Shops for Different Types of Shoppers

Product Selection: Gas House focuses on indoor and exotic hemp flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and edibles. Products are restocked fresh every week rather than sitting on the shelf for weeks at a time.

Quality & Transparency: Every batch carries a Certificate of Analysis you can review in the shop. The business also operates on an explicit no-mid standard, meaning lower-tier products don't make it onto the shelf.

Best For: You, if you want a dependable, well-run shop without having to sort through an overwhelming menu.

What to Know: Gas House has two Metroplex locations, in East Dallas and Irving, both with a 5.0-star average across hundreds of reviews. Both are open daily until midnight, giving you some flexibility if you need to shop later in the day.

Gas House takes a more curated approach to its product selection. Instead of trying to stock every possible cannabinoid product, the shop focuses on a tighter range of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and edibles.

That can make the shopping experience easier for you. If you're not interested in spending an hour comparing dozens of nearly identical products, a focused menu can be a welcome change.

Fresh inventory is another part of the appeal. Gas House says its products are restocked weekly, helping keep the selection from becoming stale or sitting around for extended periods.

The shop also puts an emphasis on transparency. Being able to review a Certificate of Analysis for the specific batch you're considering gives you more information than a general "lab tested" label.

The two locations also make Gas House convenient no matter which part of the Metroplex you're in. With both locations open until midnight, you don't necessarily have to rearrange your day around a retail visit.

If you want a balanced combination of selection, transparency, and convenience, Gas House is our best overall pick for Dallas.