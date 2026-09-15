The Best Dispensaries in Dallas: 5 Shops for Different Types of Shoppers

You don't want the same thing out of every dispensary trip. Sometimes you want the widest possible selection under one roof, and other times you care more about speed, delivery, or a shopping experience that feels different from a standard retail stop.
Sometimes you just want a reliable shop that gets the basics right every time. Rather than crown one dispensary as universally best, this guide matches five Dallas-area shops to five different ways you might want to shop.
It's worth knowing upfront that none of these are licensed marijuana dispensaries in the medical-program sense. Texas's only regulated marijuana channel runs through the Compassionate Use Program, which requires state registry enrollment. The shops below instead operate as hemp-derived retailers under Texas's separate hemp statute.
That distinction matters because the products you'll find on the shelves aren't the same as those available through a state-licensed marijuana market. Terms such as THCA, Delta-8, and Delta-9 can appear frequently, and current rules around hemp-derived cannabinoids can change.
To make things easier, here are five Dallas-area shops worth knowing.
Product availability, hours, and payment policies can change, so check current information before visiting.
Product Selection: Gas House focuses on indoor and exotic hemp flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and edibles. Products are restocked fresh every week rather than sitting on the shelf for weeks at a time.
Quality & Transparency: Every batch carries a Certificate of Analysis you can review in the shop. The business also operates on an explicit no-mid standard, meaning lower-tier products don't make it onto the shelf.
Best For: You, if you want a dependable, well-run shop without having to sort through an overwhelming menu.
What to Know: Gas House has two Metroplex locations, in East Dallas and Irving, both with a 5.0-star average across hundreds of reviews. Both are open daily until midnight, giving you some flexibility if you need to shop later in the day.
Gas House takes a more curated approach to its product selection. Instead of trying to stock every possible cannabinoid product, the shop focuses on a tighter range of flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, and edibles.
That can make the shopping experience easier for you. If you're not interested in spending an hour comparing dozens of nearly identical products, a focused menu can be a welcome change.
Fresh inventory is another part of the appeal. Gas House says its products are restocked weekly, helping keep the selection from becoming stale or sitting around for extended periods.
The shop also puts an emphasis on transparency. Being able to review a Certificate of Analysis for the specific batch you're considering gives you more information than a general "lab tested" label.
The two locations also make Gas House convenient no matter which part of the Metroplex you're in. With both locations open until midnight, you don't necessarily have to rearrange your day around a retail visit.
If you want a balanced combination of selection, transparency, and convenience, Gas House is our best overall pick for Dallas.
Product Selection: The Green Room carries a broad range of cannabinoids, including THCA, CBDA, several Delta isomers, and less common cannabinoids alongside flower and edibles.
Quality & Transparency: Transparency varies by product category, so it's worth asking specifically about current lab documentation for anything outside standard THCA and Delta-9 products.
Best For: You, if you want to explore different cannabinoid categories in one visit.
What to Know: Located on Preston Rd in North Dallas, with a 4.7-star average across 150 reviews. The shop is open Monday through Saturday, 10am to 8pm, but closed Sundays, so plan your visit around that.
The Green Room takes a much broader approach to its menu than a tightly curated flower shop. You'll find several cannabinoid categories represented, giving you more room to compare products based on the type of cannabinoid you're interested in.
That variety can be useful if you've already experimented with different hemp-derived products and don't want to limit yourself to traditional flower or Delta-9 options.
The selection includes THCA and CBDA as well as several Delta isomers and less common cannabinoids. Flower and edibles are also part of the lineup, giving you different formats to choose from.
Because the selection is broader, however, you'll want to pay attention to the details of individual products. Ask about current lab documentation, particularly when you're considering a less familiar cannabinoid.
The Green Room makes the most sense when variety is your main priority. Rather than walking in knowing exactly which product you want, you can spend some time comparing different cannabinoid categories and formats.
If you're the type of shopper who likes experimenting and exploring, The Green Room is one of the more interesting options in the Dallas area.
Product Selection: Coast2CoastGreen carries Delta-8, THCA flower, Delta-9, CBD products, vape carts, kratom, and mushroom products, with products available both online and in-store.
Quality & Transparency: The business emphasizes lab-tested cannabinoid products. For online orders, it's still worth confirming current lab documentation for the specific product you're purchasing.
Best For: You, if convenience, speed, and delivery matter more to you than browsing a physical store.
What to Know: Coast2CoastGreen also has a physical storefront at 127 Pittsburg St in Dallas, with hours that shift through the week: 9am to 8pm Monday through Wednesday, 9am to 9pm Thursday and Friday, 10am to 9pm Saturday, and 10am to 7pm Sunday. Same-day and 24-hour delivery windows are available, with free delivery on orders over $150.
Coast2CoastGreen is designed for a different kind of shopping experience. Instead of making you travel to a store and browse the shelves, the business puts a strong emphasis on online ordering and delivery, though the storefront is there if you'd rather shop in person.
The product range is broad, too. You can find Delta-8, THCA flower, Delta-9, CBD products, vape carts, kratom, and mushroom products in one place.
That makes the shop particularly useful if convenience matters more to you than having a traditional dispensary-style visit.
Delivery is one of the biggest advantages. Same-day and 24-hour delivery options give you more flexibility when you don't want to make a dedicated shopping trip. Orders over $150 also qualify for free delivery.
Online convenience does mean you should pay attention to product details before placing an order. Check the cannabinoid information and, where available, review lab documentation for the exact product you're buying.
If you'd rather order from home than spend time driving across Dallas, Coast2CoastGreen is the strongest fit for you.
Product Selection: The Weed Spot combines cannabis products such as edibles, infused oils, and tinctures with CBD-infused coffee, apparel, and pet products.
Quality & Transparency: You'll find staff frequently described as knowledgeable and friendly. For specific order and payment questions, it's best to confirm details directly with the shop.
Best For: You, if you want a more distinctive browsing experience rather than a quick retail transaction.
What to Know: The Deep Ellum location, at 3014 Commerce St Suite 150, carries a 4.3-star average from over 100 reviews and is open 11am to 10pm most days, with later 11pm closes on Fridays and Saturdays. It's known for its relaxed, inviting atmosphere and works well if you're already spending time in that part of Dallas.
The Weed Spot takes a different approach to the shopping experience. Rather than feeling like a straightforward cannabis retailer, its selection combines cannabis and CBD products with lifestyle-oriented items.
You can find edibles, infused oils, and tinctures alongside CBD-infused coffee, apparel, and pet products. That broader mix gives you more reasons to browse instead of simply walking in, buying one product, and leaving.
The atmosphere is another part of the appeal. Visitors often highlight the friendly and knowledgeable staff, which can make a difference if you have questions about the products you're considering.
The Deep Ellum location is especially suited to this kind of visit. Its laid-back atmosphere makes it an easy stop if you're already spending time in the neighborhood.
It's worth handling specific ordering and payment questions directly with the store, particularly if you're planning a visit around a particular product.
If the experience matters almost as much as the products themselves, The Weed Spot is a good choice for a more personality-driven shopping trip.
Product Selection: ENDO Rowlett takes a wellness-oriented approach, with products positioned around specific needs such as discomfort or sleep rather than a general party-shop menu.
Quality & Transparency: Staff reportedly take time to discuss what you're looking for before making recommendations, creating a more personalized shopping experience.
Best For: You, if you want a slower, more one-on-one conversation about what may suit your needs.
What to Know: Located at 6501 Dalrock Rd in Rowlett, with a 4.8-star average from 128 reviews, the highest on this list. It's open Monday through Saturday, 10am to 8pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 6pm. It sits outside the Dallas core, so it makes the most sense if you're already in the Rowlett area or don't mind driving for a more personalized experience.
ENDO Rowlett stands apart from the other shops on this list because of its wellness-focused approach. Instead of treating the shopping experience as a simple product transaction, the store puts more emphasis on understanding what you're looking for.
That can be useful if you're not sure which type of product makes sense for you. Rather than simply picking something from a large menu, you can have a conversation with staff about what you're hoping to find.
The shop's product selection is also positioned around specific concerns, including discomfort and sleep. This gives it a different feel from retailers that primarily emphasize recreational-style products and a large selection of flavors or formats.
The location is the main trade-off. Rowlett is farther from central Dallas, so you'll need to decide whether the more personalized experience is worth the additional drive.
If you prefer speaking with knowledgeable staff and taking your time rather than making a quick purchase, ENDO Rowlett Dispensary + Wellness is worth considering.
Dallas has plenty of hemp retailers, but they don't all offer the same products or shopping experience. Here are a few key factors to guide you to the right shop:
Start with what you're actually buying. If you want flower, look for shops with a strong flower selection. If you're interested in different cannabinoids, prioritize retailers with a broader menu.
Look for clear cannabinoid and potency information, along with a Certificate of Analysis for the specific product or batch you're considering. That transparency gives you a better idea of what you're actually buying.
Some shops are designed for quick purchases, while others give you more time to browse and ask questions. Consider which experience fits you best, along with practical factors such as online ordering, delivery, location, and store hours.
A knowledgeable employee who can answer your questions clearly can be more useful than a high star rating alone. It's also worth confirming current hours, payment methods, product availability, and age requirements before you visit.
Texas doesn't have a recreational marijuana market. Its only licensed medical marijuana channel runs through the Compassionate Use Program, which requires physician certification and registry enrollment.
The shops in this guide instead sell hemp-derived products under Texas's separate hemp statute. Products like THCA, Delta-8, and Delta-9 are common, but rules around hemp-derived cannabinoids can change, so check current requirements and product-specific lab information before purchasing.
The right Dallas dispensary depends on what you actually want from the shopping experience.
Gas House is the strongest all-around option if you want a curated selection, clear product documentation, and convenient hours. The Green Room is better if you want to explore a wider range of cannabinoids, while Coast2CoastGreen is the obvious choice when delivery and online ordering matter most to you.
The Weed Spot offers something more experiential, especially if you enjoy browsing and spending time in a relaxed retail environment. ENDO Rowlett Dispensary + Wellness, meanwhile, is better suited if you want a more personalized, wellness-focused conversation.
Rather than looking for one shop that's objectively the best, match the retailer to what matters most to you. You'll likely have a better experience when the store's strengths line up with the way you actually like to shop.
Here are some frequently asked questions about selecting a Dallas dispensary and purchasing goods made from hemp.
It depends on your priorities. Gas House stands out as the most consistently well-rounded option, while The Green Room may suit you better if product variety is your priority. Coast2CoastGreen is a better fit if convenience and delivery matter more.
Start by checking the product's cannabinoid information, potency, and available Certificate of Analysis. You should also pay attention to how thoroughly staff answer your questions and confirm current hours, payment methods, and product availability before visiting.
Texas doesn't have licensed recreational marijuana dispensaries. Its only licensed marijuana program is the medical Compassionate Use Program, which requires registry enrollment. The retailers in this guide instead operate as hemp-derived businesses under a separate state statute.
Hemp-derived products that meet current Texas compliance requirements are available through retailers like these. However, specific cannabinoid categories have faced tighter restrictions and legal changes in 2026, so you should verify the current status of a product before purchasing.
No medical card is required to shop at hemp-derived retailers, although you must meet the retailer's age and identification requirements. A medical card and enrollment in the state's Compassionate Use Program are required for patients purchasing through Texas's regulated medical marijuana system.
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