The Last King: What It Takes to Close a Career on Your Own Terms

Reggaeton is young enough as a commercial genre that few of its founding artists have had a chance to stage a third act. Don Omar keeps trying to stage one in public. He is 48. He has already retired once, returned, and survived cancer. The phrase he has chosen for his current era — The Last King — could be a farewell, a joke about farewells, or both.
Don Omar was born William Omar Landrón Rivera in Santurce, Puerto Rico. His 2003 debut, The Last Don, helped push reggaeton from a Puerto Rican underground scene into international radio. “Dale Don Dale” and “Bandoleros” became staples. He followed with Meet the Orphans in 2010, which included “Danza Kuduro” with Lucenzo, a global hit. In 2011, he appeared in Fast Five. By then, he was already one of the genre’s most recognizable exports.
He has retired once before. In 2017, he announced he was done with the Forever King, The Last Tour. The decision was later tied partly to a label dispute. He returned in 2019. He toured again in 2024 with Back to Reggaeton, a 25th-anniversary run. It played 39 North American shows, sold 335,000 tickets and grossed $39.2 million, finishing tenth on Billboard’s Latin tours list that year. It opened in Reading, Pennsylvania. More dates followed in Mexico in March 2025. For fans, Don Omar concerts became a test of demand; Don Omar tickets for those shows moved quickly. Resale platforms such as Gigsberg list Don Omar Tickets from third-party resellers, separate from official box office inventory. Comparing all-in prices with fees across both channels is worth doing.
That same year, 2024, he disclosed a cancer diagnosis. He has since said the surgery was successful and that he is cancer-free.
The phrase The Last King has been left to do most of the explaining, and what it means is still unsettled. In a 2025 Telemundo interview, he spoke about passing the baton. The clip circulated widely as a retirement announcement. His team later told the Mexican press that he had no plans to leave music at all, saying his words were misinterpreted. The Spanish-language press still speculates that it may be his last. He has not resolved it himself.
For a 48-year-old who has retired once, come back, and survived cancer, the phrase The Last King reads as either a valediction or a very good joke about how little anyone should trust a farewell.
The career underneath is more substantial than casual listeners assume. King of Kings, released on 23 May 2006, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, one of the highest-charting reggaeton albums in the U.S. at that point. It went straight to No. 1 on Top Latin Albums, where it spent eleven weeks. It is RIAA-certified gold, platinum in Chile, gold in Argentina and Spain, and took Reggaeton Album of the Year at the 2007 Latin Billboard Music Awards. Twenty years on, the catalogue it anchors — Salió El Sol, Conteo, Angelito, Ojitos Chiquitos, Cuéntale — is still the spine of the setlist.
He has hardly been idle. Most careers end by attrition. The audience thins, the venues shrink, and the final show is only identifiable years afterward, by which point nobody thought to treat it as one. Announcing something that sounds like an ending — under a name that forecloses nothing — takes a certain nerve.
Whether Don Omar is choosing his ending, or is simply good at naming tours, will not be obvious for a long while. He has been good at naming tours before.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.