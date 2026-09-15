The Last King: What It Takes to Close a Career on Your Own Terms

He has retired once before. In 2017, he announced he was done with the Forever King, The Last Tour. The decision was later tied partly to a label dispute. He returned in 2019. He toured again in 2024 with Back to Reggaeton, a 25th-anniversary run. It played 39 North American shows, sold 335,000 tickets and grossed $39.2 million, finishing tenth on Billboard’s Latin tours list that year. It opened in Reading, Pennsylvania. More dates followed in Mexico in March 2025. For fans, Don Omar concerts became a test of demand; Don Omar tickets for those shows moved quickly. Resale platforms such as Gigsberg list Don Omar Tickets from third-party resellers, separate from official box office inventory. Comparing all-in prices with fees across both channels is worth doing.

That same year, 2024, he disclosed a cancer diagnosis. He has since said the surgery was successful and that he is cancer-free.