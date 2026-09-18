Beyond the Pass: How Kevin Inocencio Keeps a Michelin-Starred Kitchen Evolving

At Café Boulud, his Southeast Asian background became an important part of the restaurant's menu through Le Voyage, a series exploring the cuisines of individual countries and elevating them to fit the restaurant's fine-dining format. The Voyage to Thailand gave Kevin full control over that section of the menu, drawing directly on years spent cooking Thai food and pushing him to refine his own cooking style and presentation to stand alongside the rest of the menu. The Voyage to Brazil asked something different of him: with far less lived experience in the cuisine, he had to research it deeply in a short window of time. That kind of pressure, in his view, is what keeps a chef at the sous level and above engaged. Kevin puts himself on the spot to develop a dish, with the reward of seeing it make the menu, and an even bigger one if guests respond positively to it.

Chef Kevin Inocencio’s current role as Executive Sous Chef at Café Boulud in New York makes him distinctive because he occupies a relatively unusual position at the intersection of classical French technique, Southeast Asian culinary heritage, and international fine-dining experience.

Chef Kevin’s unique ability is distinguished by his ability to bridge classical French fine-dining technique with the authentic flavors and culinary traditions of Southeast Asia. His international career, beginning in Singapore and continuing through New York, has allowed him to develop a culinary perspective that is both technically rigorous and culturally diverse. In his current position as Executive Sous Chef at Café Boulud in New York, he brings this combination of French culinary discipline and Southeast Asian expertise to one of New York's established French dining institutions. His contribution is particularly distinctive because his international experience has directly informed the restaurant's contemporary interpretation of Southeast Asian cuisine and the rigorous French culinary techniques.

Earning a star within a restaurant's first year, in Kevin's view, starts with a menu that reads as creative and coherent from the first dish to the last, each course building alongside the ones around it. Consistency does the rest. Staff training becomes the real test, since every cook on the line has to reproduce that same level of food no matter what goes wrong mid-service. The pressure of chasing a star can be relentless, but it's easier to carry when everyone on the line understands the goal.

For him, good leadership comes down to helping people improve and giving them the skills to thrive on their own in an intensely demanding environment. He believes that having a team that is united in reaching a common goal can accomplish more than any single individual alone.