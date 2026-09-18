Retrofitting HVAC in an Older Commercial Building: What the Schedule Never Shows

The first question on a retrofit is not what to install. It is how the unit gets to the roof and what has to be closed to make that possible. A crane pick over a sidewalk in a dense commercial corridor may require a street closure permit, off-hours scheduling and a flagging crew, and those three line items can exceed the cost of the equipment. Interior stair access is worse: units get broken down into sections, carried through occupied space, and reassembled on site, which turns a rigging problem into a labour problem.

Contractors delivering commercial HVAC services in older urban stock price the access study before they price the machine, because that is where the variance lives. Two identical buildings on the same block can differ by a factor of three on installation cost purely because of what surrounds them.