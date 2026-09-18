Retrofitting HVAC in an Older Commercial Building: What the Schedule Never Shows

On paper a rooftop unit swap is a two-day job. Disconnect, rig off the old unit, set the new one on the existing curb, reconnect, commission. Anyone who has actually run one in a building put up before 1970 knows the two-day version almost never happens, and that the reasons have very little to do with the equipment itself.
The first question on a retrofit is not what to install. It is how the unit gets to the roof and what has to be closed to make that possible. A crane pick over a sidewalk in a dense commercial corridor may require a street closure permit, off-hours scheduling and a flagging crew, and those three line items can exceed the cost of the equipment. Interior stair access is worse: units get broken down into sections, carried through occupied space, and reassembled on site, which turns a rigging problem into a labour problem.
Contractors delivering commercial HVAC services in older urban stock price the access study before they price the machine, because that is where the variance lives. Two identical buildings on the same block can differ by a factor of three on installation cost purely because of what surrounds them.
Existing curbs are rarely a match for current equipment footprints. Adapter curbs solve some of it, but they raise the unit, change wind loading and occasionally push the assembly past what the deck was designed to carry. On buildings of a certain age the roof structure was sized for the equipment of that era, and a modern high-efficiency unit with a larger cabinet and heavier heat exchanger is not a like-for-like swap. A structural review before ordering is cheaper than a redesign after delivery.
Confirm rigging path, permits and any required street or lot closure.
Verify deck capacity and curb dimensions against the actual submittal, not the catalogue cut sheet.
Check that existing distribution can handle the new airflow without a full duct redesign.
Plan temporary conditioning if the space cannot go without heating or cooling.
Schedule commissioning as a separate, funded phase rather than an afterthought.
Very few commercial retrofits happen in an empty building. Restaurants, medical suites, gyms and daycare centres all have hours that cannot move, and each brings its own constraint - a kitchen that cannot lose exhaust, a treatment room that cannot lose humidity control, a licensed space with fixed ventilation requirements. The practical answer is usually phased work and night shifts, both of which stretch the calendar and raise labour cost while leaving the equipment price untouched.
This is where contractors with a commercial track record earn their fee. Synergy3, which has been running mechanical work across Greater Philadelphia and South Jersey since 2006, handles projects in exactly these categories, from fitness facilities to historic properties, and the pattern is consistent: the buildings that finish on schedule are the ones where access and phasing were resolved before anything was ordered.
Ask any bidder to walk the rigging path with you and describe, out loud, how the old unit leaves the building and the new one arrives. A contractor who has done the survey will answer in specifics. One who has not will talk about the equipment.
Ask about warranty terms in the same conversation. A year on parts and labour is the regional baseline that firms like Synergy3 carry, and a bidder who cannot state theirs plainly is telling you something.