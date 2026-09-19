The New Benefits Gap: Why Self-Employed Workers Need Life Insurance

Working for yourself can mean more control over your schedule, your clients and, sometimes, your earning potential. What it usually doesn’t come with is the financial safety net that often sits behind a traditional job.

For many employees, benefits such as health insurance, disability coverage, retirement contributions and workplace life insurance are part of their compensation package. Freelancers and self-employed workers may have to find and pay for those protections on their own.

That’s the benefits gap many people discover when they start working for themselves. Independence may give you more control over how you earn a living, but it also puts more responsibility for protecting that income on you.