The New Benefits Gap: Why Self-Employed Workers Need Life Insurance

Working for yourself can mean more control over your schedule, your clients and, sometimes, your earning potential. What it usually doesn’t come with is the financial safety net that often sits behind a traditional job.
For many employees, benefits such as health insurance, disability coverage, retirement contributions and workplace life insurance are part of their compensation package. Freelancers and self-employed workers may have to find and pay for those protections on their own.
That’s the benefits gap many people discover when they start working for themselves. Independence may give you more control over how you earn a living, but it also puts more responsibility for protecting that income on you.
Moving away from traditional employment can mean giving up more than a regular paycheck. About 55% of U.S. workers say they have life insurance through their employer, according to LIMRA’s 2025 Insurance Barometer Study. For millions of households, at least some financial protection is tied to where they work.
Freelancers and self-employed workers largely sit outside that system. A sick day can become a day without income. Disability coverage may need to be purchased independently. Retirement savings no longer come with automatic payroll deductions or a potential employer match.
That changes who carries the responsibility when something goes wrong.
For an employee, an employer may help absorb some of the financial risk through benefits and paid leave. When you work for yourself, preparing for illness, protecting your income and making sure your family could manage financially if something happened to you become part of managing your own financial life.
Freelancers and self-employed workers face many of the same financial risks as everyone else. They can get sick, lose income, need time away from work or fall behind on retirement savings.
The difference is that there may be fewer built-in protections between an unexpected event and their bank account.
For someone working independently, that can create several vulnerabilities:
Income interruption: A slow month, lost client or unexpected break from work can reduce income almost immediately.
Illness or injury: Time away from work may mean lost earnings on top of medical expenses, particularly without paid leave or disability coverage.
Family caregiving: Taking time away to care for a child, spouse or parent may come without employer-provided family leave.
Health care costs: Without an employer contributing toward coverage, premiums and out-of-pocket expenses may fall more heavily on the individual.
Retirement shortfalls: Without automatic payroll deductions or an employer match, long-term saving can be easier to postpone when income fluctuates.
Loss of workplace life insurance: Someone who previously relied on employer-sponsored coverage may lose that protection when leaving a traditional job.
Business disruption: For a solo business owner, a personal emergency can also interrupt client work, invoicing and everyday operations.
That’s why emergency savings, health and disability coverage, retirement planning and personally owned life insurance can become particularly important when there is no employer helping carry some of the risk.
Life insurance won’t replace every benefit that comes with traditional employment. But it can replace one important piece of the safety net.
For self-employed workers with a spouse, children or anyone else depending on their income, a policy can help provide financial support if they die.
A term policy may fit needs that have a defined timeline, such as replacing income while children are young, covering a mortgage or protecting a family during peak earning years.
Permanent policies, including whole and universal life insurance, are designed to provide lifelong coverage as long as policy requirements are met and may include a cash value component.
Some people may also choose more than one policy. For example, a larger term policy could cover income-replacement needs for a set period, while a smaller permanent policy provides longer-term coverage.
The right approach depends on what needs to be protected, how long that protection is needed and what fits comfortably within the budget.
There is no single coverage amount that works for every freelancer or business owner. Self-employment can mean anything from occasional consulting income to running a business that supports an entire family.
Income multiples can provide a quick starting point, but they may be less useful when earnings change significantly from year to year. Another approach is to work backward from what the life insurance benefit would actually need to cover.
Consider questions such as:
How much income would your household need to replace? Estimate what your family would need each year and how long that support might be necessary.
What debts would remain? Include a mortgage, personal debt and any business obligations that could become someone else’s responsibility.
What future expenses need to be covered? Childcare, education and other major family expenses can add significantly to the amount needed.
What resources are already available? Savings, investments and existing insurance may reduce the amount of additional coverage required.
Does the business create additional needs? Owners with partners, employees or business debt may need protection beyond a personal life insurance policy.
A life insurance calculator can also help turn those numbers into a more practical starting point, particularly when income varies from one year to the next.
When your income fluctuates, the cost of another monthly expense can matter just as much as the amount of coverage.
Life insurance premiums vary based on factors such as age, health, coverage amount and term length. But a real-world estimate can help put the cost into perspective. For example, according to Ethos, a healthy 30-year-old may pay around $41 per month for a $1 million, 20-year term life insurance policy. Actual rates can vary based on age, health and other underwriting factors.
For a self-employed worker, the bigger question is how that cost fits alongside everything else they are funding themselves. Health insurance, retirement savings, disability coverage and life insurance may all be competing for the same income, especially when earnings change from month to month.
That makes it important to choose coverage based not only on what your household might need, but also on what you can reasonably maintain over time.
Self-employment doesn’t remove financial risk. It changes who is responsible for preparing for it.
Building your own benefits package means deciding what needs protecting first, whether that’s your income, health, family, retirement or the business you’ve worked to build.
You don’t need to recreate every workplace benefit at once. But putting the right protections in place over time can make working for yourself less financially exposed and give you a stronger foundation for the independence you set out to build.
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