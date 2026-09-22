The Future of CFD Trading Platforms in 2026: Market Connectivity, Product Governance, and Digital Infrastructure Through the Lens of Futurionex

Because product innovation cannot only answer "what to launch," but must also answer "what this product is, who it is for, and under what rules it should be offered."

In February 2026, the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) issued a statement regarding the growing number of leveraged derivatives offered under names such as "perpetual futures" or "perpetual contracts."

ESMA requires firms to determine whether relevant derivatives fall within the scope of existing CFD product intervention measures based on the actual characteristics of the product. If a product meets the definition of a CFD, the corresponding requirements must apply. The statement also addresses target market, distribution strategy, suitability assessment, and conflict of interest management.[3]

The signal here is not that product innovation is being rejected, but rather:

The commercial name of a product cannot replace an assessment of its actual nature.

This brings product governance increasingly closer to product design itself.

For CFD platforms, expanding the product range requires simultaneous consideration of product classification, disclosure requirements, eligible user scope, and relevant rules in the markets where they operate. The more complex the product, the more critical it becomes to have a clear product definition.

This also explains why a "global platform" cannot simply be understood as all users facing identical product terms.

Brand and core product classification may remain consistent, but the actual available products, account terms, and service scope may be affected by user location, product category, and other applicable requirements.

For Futurionex, the current external product range remains limited to CFDs on stocks, indices, forex, precious metals, and commodities. Specific products and account terms should be subject to the actual applicable scope and the latest information on the platform.

The same applies to fees, product parameters, and specific trading mechanisms: the more specific the information, and the more likely it is to change with product or account conditions, the more it should be based on currently valid information, rather than serving as long-term fixed platform descriptions.