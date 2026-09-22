Why Trying to Be Everything Is Quietly Killing Your Brand

Here's where most businesses trip over their own feet, and it's the part I spend the most time explaining to clients. Owning "one thing" isn't enough on its own; it has to be a thing nobody else in your market has already claimed.

Imagine a company that decides its "one thing" is the exact same claim its biggest competitor has been making for years. Every time a customer hears that message, their brain doesn't file it as a reason to switch. It files it as "sounds just like those other guys." You've effectively spent your own marketing budget advertising your competitor's positioning for them.

I saw this solved elegantly by a plumbing company that made the smarter move. Rather than fight over a position a rival already held in their market, they found a different problem worth owning entirely: cleanliness. No mess left behind. No lingering odors. Technicians who changed uniforms mid-job when needed, wore shoe covers without being asked, and ventilated work areas like the cleanliness itself was the whole point of the visit.

Were they objectively the best plumber in town? Maybe, maybe not that was never really the question. What mattered was that they became the plumber who solved a specific problem for a specific kind of customer, and that specificity made them impossible to confuse with anyone else. That's what real positioning does. It doesn't make you better than the competition. It makes you different from them. And different is what actually gets remembered.