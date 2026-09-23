Jasmine Ahluwalia on Rethinking Design Education for the Next Generation of Architects

For over a century, universities and design schools around the world have prepared students for careers in architecture and interior design through a mix of theory, studio work, technical subjects and examinations.

Students spend years learning design principles, materials, construction, planning and software. Yet, as the design industry has changed, a gap between education and professional practice has become increasingly difficult to ignore.

The expectations of employers today are different. Architects and interior designers are expected to work with digital tools, coordinate with consultants, understand real project workflows and produce documentation that can actually be used on site. Clients expect designers to understand budgets, timelines and practical constraints. A degree provides the foundation, but it does not always provide the readiness needed to enter the profession.

That is where Jasmine Ahluwalia found an opportunity for change. As an architect, interior designer, educator and founder, she has seen the gap from both sides of the classroom and the industry. Through ASDAV, she is working to make design education more practical, accessible and closely connected to the way projects are actually delivered.

We spoke with Jasmine about what needs to change in design education and what the next generation of architects and interior designers should be learning.