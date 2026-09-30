You've moved to a new state, but what about your company?

The legal mechanism for the move establishes whether the company continues or a different entity takes its place. An authorized conversion or domestication can preserve the original entity. Dissolution followed by a new formation does not produce the same result. This distinction matters when the business evaluates whether a proposed transaction constitutes a transfer under its agreements.

Owners researching transferring a company to another state should therefore examine both the governing statutes and the actual contract language. An assignment clause, change-of-control clause, and change-of-jurisdiction clause can address different events. Treating those provisions as interchangeable creates a risk of requesting the wrong consent or overlooking a requirement.

The review should avoid an opposite error: assuming that every agreement must be replaced. Unnecessary replacement documents can introduce negotiations over pricing, liability limits, or termination rights. Where the entity continues and the contract requires a notice, a document that reflects that narrow purpose may be more suitable than a new commercial agreement.