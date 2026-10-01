Credit Building Basics for Young Professionals

Canada has two national credit bureaus, Equifax and TransUnion, and each keeps its own file on you. A lender reporting to one does not always report to the other, so contents and scores can diverge. Two bureaus, so two files.

A handful of ingredients do most of the work in that file. Payment history notes each obligation paid on time, and revolving utilization weighs reported balances against available limits. Account age and credit mix matter as well, and every time a lender reviews a new application, a hard inquiry lands on the file. No Canadian scoring company publishes a formula with fixed points for specific actions, so when an advertisement quotes an exact gain, it describes an estimate, not a rule.

Building credit as a young professional in Canada generally takes accounts that report to Equifax or TransUnion. From there, focus on steady on-time payments, low revolving balances, and restraint on new applications. Pull your reports regularly to catch errors. Salary alone builds nothing here because lenders don't report employment income as credit activity.