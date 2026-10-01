How to Choose a Moving Company in Bloomington When Your Home Holds Heirlooms

It's tempting to call three movers and compare prices straight away. Hold off for a day.

Walk through the house with a notepad (or your phone) and list the pieces that would hurt to lose. Antiques, artwork, silver, heirloom textiles, the piano, anything with a family story attached. Then photograph each one, including chips, scratches or loose joints that are already there. That record helps if a question about damage ever comes up and gives you a reference point before the move.

The Illinois Commerce Commission, which licenses movers for moves within the state, recommends having a mover visit your home and see every room, closet and garage you want moved. Its consumer tips for hiring a mover also suggest starting your search at least six weeks ahead. The in-person walkthrough is where your list earns its keep, since you can point to the pieces that need extra padding instead of hoping someone notices.

Six weeks gives you some breathing room to compare movers and secure a date that works for you.