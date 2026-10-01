How to Choose a Moving Company in Bloomington When Your Home Holds Heirlooms

Some households move light. Others come with a grandmother's silver service, a hallway of framed family photographs and a piano nobody wants to be responsible for scratching. For that kind of home, picking a moving company in Bloomington is less about the lowest number on a quote and more about who you trust with the things you can't replace.
Bloomington and Normal have a mix of older homes, campus-adjacent rentals and newer builds at the edges of town, so no two moves look alike. But the questions worth asking stay pretty consistent. Here's how to work through them without turning the whole thing into a part-time job.
It's tempting to call three movers and compare prices straight away. Hold off for a day.
Walk through the house with a notepad (or your phone) and list the pieces that would hurt to lose. Antiques, artwork, silver, heirloom textiles, the piano, anything with a family story attached. Then photograph each one, including chips, scratches or loose joints that are already there. That record helps if a question about damage ever comes up and gives you a reference point before the move.
The Illinois Commerce Commission, which licenses movers for moves within the state, recommends having a mover visit your home and see every room, closet and garage you want moved. Its consumer tips for hiring a mover also suggest starting your search at least six weeks ahead. The in-person walkthrough is where your list earns its keep, since you can point to the pieces that need extra padding instead of hoping someone notices.
Six weeks gives you some breathing room to compare movers and secure a date that works for you.
Movers move things. Conservators look after them, and occasionally you want both.
If an item is already fragile, like a flaking painting, a quilt with weak seams or a box of old photographs, it can make sense to ask a conservator how it should be handled before anyone wraps it. The American Institute for Conservation publishes guides on handling and storing valued belongings that cover metal objects, photographs and textiles, and it points readers to its professional members for specific problems.
None of this means a routine move needs a conservator. It's for the handful of objects where the wrong wrap or grip could do real harm. Share whatever advice you get with the mover during the estimate, so the crew can plan for it.
Reviews tell you how a company treated its last few customers. A license confirms that the mover is authorized to operate under the applicable rules.
For moves that stay inside Illinois, household goods movers must be licensed by the ICC, and the commission lets you look up a mover's license and see how many complaints have been filed against it. For a move that crosses state lines, check that the mover is registered with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and authorized to transport household goods.
When you're weighing a moving company in Bloomington, look for its ILCC number and use the ICC's database to verify the mover's license and complaint history. Moving Mountains lists its ILCC number on its local page, and a search of the ICC database would show whether that number is current and what complaints, if any, are on file.
And ask for proof of insurance while you're at it.
This is the part people skim. It's also the part that matters more than usual when the move includes pieces of real value.
The ICC advises discussing your options for loss and damage protection and getting them in writing. Standard coverage and what a family piece is worth to you aren't always the same number, so ask what each option pays and how a claim is handled.
A few questions to put to every mover you're considering:
What loss and damage protection options do you offer, and how is a claim valued?
Will the written estimate list the piano, artwork and anything that needs special packing?
Who packs the fragile pieces, and with what materials?
Can I be there when the most valuable items are wrapped and loaded?
Ask for a written estimate, too. For an Illinois intrastate move, the ICC says you should be prepared to pay up to 110 percent of the written estimate on moving day.
Moving day goes smoother when the crew knows what's precious before a single box leaves the house.
Tell the mover about a piano, a heavy armoire or a large framed mirror when you book, not the morning of, since pieces like those can change the crew size and the equipment on the truck. Narrow staircases and tight turns in older homes are worth mentioning too.
Many people choose to carry jewelry, key documents and small keepsakes themselves rather than packing them onto the truck. It's one less thing to track, and the most personal pieces stay with you.
At the new place, decide where the valued pieces will go before they arrive. Setting a painting down in a hallway "for now" tends to be how corners get bumped.
So here's a decent gut check. A good mover asks you questions during the estimate, about the piano, the stairs, the cabinet in the dining room you keep glancing at.
If the visit takes ten minutes and nobody asks anything, that tells you something too.
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