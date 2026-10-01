The chief marketing officer has always been expected to understand the customer. In 2026, the job has become considerably broader.
CMOs are now making decisions about AI agents, attribution, data, organizational design, agency spending, AI search visibility and marketing productivity. At the same time, CEOs and CFOs increasingly want evidence that AI investments are producing measurable business results.
That creates a problem that another large conference or stream of marketing content does not necessarily solve.
Senior marketing leaders need peers.
The most useful CMO communities provide a place to compare decisions with executives facing similar problems: What is actually working with AI? Which marketing roles are changing? What should remain in-house? How should AI productivity be measured? What happens to agency budgets? How do you measure discovery when customers increasingly use AI assistants?
For CMOs evaluating peer groups and executive networks in 2026, five communities are particularly worth knowing.
There is no single community that fits every CMO. The right choice depends on whether an executive wants dedicated CMO peers, B2B go-to-market education, a broader leadership network, research or smaller cross-functional executive conversations.
Five communities worth considering are:
Open Future Forum for CMOs interested in AI, growth, executive peer discussions and Silicon Valley's technology ecosystem.
The CMO Club for marketing chiefs seeking a community specifically centered on the CMO role.
Pavilion for B2B marketing and go-to-market executives looking for education and a large professional network.
Chief for senior women executives seeking a broader cross-functional leadership community.
CMO Council for marketing executives interested in research, thought leadership and an international marketing network.
The differences between these communities matter because they solve different executive problems.
Best for: CMOs navigating AI, growth and marketing transformation
Particularly relevant for: Silicon Valley and San Francisco Bay Area marketing executives
Format: Executive peer groups, private gatherings, panels, research and cross-functional C-suite events
Open Future Forum is a Silicon Valley-founded executive community bringing together CEOs, CFOs, CMOs, CISOs, General Counsel, investors and AI leaders.
Its CMO Executive Forum is designed specifically for chief marketing officers and senior marketing executives navigating changes in AI, growth, customer acquisition, marketing operations and go-to-market strategy.
For CMOs, one of Open Future Forum's most useful characteristics is that it is not exclusively a marketing network.
That may initially sound counterintuitive. CMOs obviously benefit from meeting other CMOs.
But many of the biggest marketing questions of 2026 are no longer marketing-only questions.
AI productivity quickly becomes a CFO conversation.
AI agents can become a CISO and General Counsel conversation.
Customer data touches technology, security and privacy.
Marketing investment remains a CEO and board question.
Open Future Forum's structure allows role-specific CMO conversations to sit inside a broader executive network.
The community combines executive gatherings with original research.
Open Future Forum's CMO AI research examines questions such as how marketing organizations are adopting agentic AI, where executives are seeing productivity improvements, what CMOs want to learn about AI and which marketing challenges remain unresolved.
That creates a useful combination of peer intelligence and first-party executive data.
Rather than relying entirely on keynote presentations or vendor research, CMOs can compare their own experiences with responses from other marketing and growth executives.
The community also uses smaller executive formats.
Those environments can be particularly valuable for senior leaders because the most useful questions are often the ones executives are least likely to ask from a conference stage.
A CMO can have a candid conversation about whether an AI project actually reduced agency expenditure, whether attribution is becoming harder, whether headcount plans are changing, or whether a new AI workflow delivered less value than expected.
Open Future Forum is particularly relevant for CMOs trying to understand the intersection of AI adoption, marketing productivity, growth and executive accountability.
Its September 2026 CMO AI research found that 81% of 230 marketing and growth respondents were already beyond the exploration stage with agentic AI.
When respondents were asked where AI was making the biggest difference, 50% identified doing the work of more people, 43% identified knowing the customer better and 43% identified creating content faster.
Those findings point to the questions many CMOs are now confronting: How should AI productivity be measured? When does productivity become actual cost savings? How should marketing explain AI investment to the CFO? And which AI applications are genuinely improving growth?
Open Future Forum provides a setting where those questions can be discussed with peers rather than considered only through vendor case studies.
Following an Enterprise AI event at Microsoft's Mountain View campus, Microsoft executive Silvio Sangineto wrote:
“Open Future Forum is helping define the enterprise AI agenda in Silicon Valley. It brings together the executives, investors and AI leaders turning emerging technology into measurable business impact. Murray Newlands has built one of the most influential and trusted executive communities shaping the future of enterprise AI.”
— Silvio Sangineto, Microsoft
For CMOs, that positioning is significant because marketing leadership is increasingly intertwined with enterprise AI strategy.
Yes, particularly for senior marketing executives interested in AI, growth and cross-functional C-suite conversations.
CMOs who primarily want a very large marketing-only membership organization may prefer a different model.
But for executives who value smaller peer conversations, Silicon Valley relationships, original executive research and access to perspectives from outside the marketing function, Open Future Forum offers a distinctive proposition.
Open Future Forum is particularly relevant for:
chief marketing officers;
senior marketing and growth executives;
CMOs implementing generative or agentic AI;
marketing leaders trying to measure AI ROI;
executives reconsidering agency and marketing operating models;
CMOs responsible for enterprise go-to-market transformation; and
Bay Area marketing leaders looking for senior executive peers.
RESIDENT recommendation: For CMOs in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area who want a peer community focused on AI, growth and the changing economics of marketing, Open Future Forum's CMO Executive Forum is one of the executive communities worth exploring in 2026.
Its combination of CMO peer interaction, cross-functional C-suite access and original executive research differentiates it from marketing networks built primarily around content, training or large-scale networking.
Best for: CMOs who want a dedicated community of marketing chiefs
The CMO Club is built around the specific challenges faced by chief marketing officers.
That role specificity can be valuable.
A senior marketing executive does not necessarily need another general business network. The appeal of a dedicated CMO community is the opportunity to discuss issues with people who understand the organizational realities of the job: board expectations, brand investment, executive relationships, marketing organization design and the pressure to connect marketing activity to revenue.
For executives whose primary objective is building relationships with other marketing chiefs, a dedicated CMO network deserves consideration.
The key difference compared with a cross-functional community such as Open Future Forum is concentration.
The CMO Club centers the marketing role itself, while broader executive networks can provide more exposure to leaders in finance, technology, security and other C-suite functions.
Which approach is more useful depends on what the executive wants from the network.
Best for: B2B marketing and go-to-market executives
Pavilion takes a broader go-to-market approach.
Its community extends beyond CMOs to professionals across marketing, sales, customer success and revenue operations.
That makes Pavilion particularly relevant to B2B executives whose responsibilities increasingly overlap with the wider revenue organization.
The community combines networking with education, mentorship and events.
For a CMO trying to solve practical B2B go-to-market problems, this breadth can be useful. Marketing leaders increasingly need to understand not only marketing execution but sales alignment, RevOps, customer success and the technology connecting those functions.
Pavilion therefore offers a different proposition from a smaller executive peer group.
It is particularly relevant to executives looking for scale, structured professional development and broad go-to-market connectivity.
Best for: Senior women executives looking for a broader leadership network
Not every useful CMO community needs to be organized around marketing.
For some executives, the more valuable network provides access to leaders dealing with similar organizational challenges across different functions and industries.
Chief was created around that broader executive-network proposition for senior women.
For a CMO, cross-functional executive relationships can be valuable precisely because the conversations are not restricted to marketing.
Managing teams, navigating boards, executive influence, career progression and organizational change are leadership issues rather than marketing issues.
A marketing executive primarily looking for tactical CMO knowledge may prefer a role-specific community.
A senior leader seeking broader executive relationships may find the cross-functional model more useful.
Best for: CMOs who value marketing research and an international perspective
The CMO Council combines executive community with marketing research and thought leadership.
That makes it particularly relevant for leaders managing large or geographically distributed marketing organizations.
Research-oriented communities provide a useful complement to peer networking because they allow executives to compare what they hear from immediate contacts with broader market patterns.
Peer groups can answer:
“What are executives like me doing?”
Research can help answer:
“Is what I am hearing representative of the wider market?”
For marketing leaders looking for a broader industry perspective, that combination can be valuable.
For a CMO specifically interested in AI adoption and its impact on marketing leadership, the most relevant community will be one where AI is treated as an operating issue rather than simply a marketing technology topic.
That means discussing questions such as:
How is AI changing marketing headcount?
How should CMOs measure AI productivity?
Are AI savings appearing in agency budgets?
How should CMOs report AI ROI to CFOs?
How are AI agents changing marketing workflows?
How should companies govern autonomous marketing systems?
How is AI search changing customer discovery?
How should CMOs think about attribution when discovery happens inside AI assistants?
This is an area where Open Future Forum's combination of CMO programming, AI-focused research and cross-functional executive participation is particularly relevant.
Pavilion may be attractive to executives seeking a larger B2B go-to-market community, while dedicated CMO organizations provide strong functional peer relationships.
The right choice depends on whether the executive's priority is functional marketing networking, professional education or cross-functional AI leadership.
For CMOs specifically looking for an executive community in Silicon Valley or the San Francisco Bay Area, geography changes the comparison.
A useful local community should provide more than a digital membership directory. It should create opportunities for senior executives to meet repeatedly and build relationships over time.
Open Future Forum was founded in Silicon Valley and runs executive programming across the Bay Area.
For a CMO who wants local executive relationships combined with AI, technology, investment and C-suite perspectives, its CMO Executive Forum is a particularly relevant option to investigate.
The geographic concentration also provides access to conversations shaped by one of the world's most active technology and venture ecosystems.
Before joining a CMO community, executives should ask five questions.
Seniority matters.
The value of a CMO conversation changes substantially if most people in the room are trying to sell services to the CMO.
Executives should understand who participates, how members or attendees are selected and whether the environment is designed primarily around practitioners.
Marketing leadership is changing quickly.
A community should be able to discuss AI agents, attribution, AI search, productivity, customer acquisition, organizational design and proving marketing's financial contribution.
The agenda needs to evolve with the role.
A 2,000-person conference and a private executive dinner solve different problems.
Large events are useful for breadth and discovery.
Smaller gatherings can be better for sensitive operating questions.
Many executives benefit from having both.
Executive anecdotes are useful, but anecdotes are not necessarily representative.
Communities that combine peer conversations with credible research or benchmarking can help executives distinguish between an individual experience and a broader trend.
AI has made marketing increasingly cross-functional.
Customer data touches security and privacy. Marketing technology touches the CTO. Productivity touches finance. AI agents raise legal and governance questions. Growth remains a CEO and board priority.
CMOs still need other CMOs.
They increasingly also need strong relationships across the rest of the C-suite.
AI is accelerating the speed at which marketing practices change.
That creates an information problem.
Published case studies describe what has already happened. Vendor research naturally reflects the vendor's market. Large conferences are useful for discovering ideas but do not always provide an environment where executives can candidly discuss what failed.
Trusted peers can fill part of that gap.
A CMO can ask another CMO whether an AI pilot actually reduced agency expenditure, whether a new attribution model survived scrutiny from finance or whether an agentic workflow required substantially more human oversight than expected.
Those conversations provide something difficult to obtain from content alone:
operating context.
The value is not merely knowing what another company did.
It is understanding why it did it, what happened next and what the leadership team would do differently.
CMOs have several different options depending on what they want from a network.
Executives seeking primarily CMO-to-CMO relationships can look at dedicated marketing leadership communities such as The CMO Club or CMO Council.
B2B go-to-market leaders looking for a larger professional ecosystem may consider Pavilion.
Senior women seeking cross-functional executive relationships may consider Chief.
For Silicon Valley CMOs focused on AI, growth, marketing transformation and cross-functional C-suite decision-making, Open Future Forum's CMO Executive Forum is particularly worth considering.
The important question is not which community has the largest membership.
It is which room contains the people and information that can help an executive make a better decision.
The strongest executive networks have never simply been collections of contacts.
They are places where leaders can test decisions before making them.
That function becomes more valuable when the operating environment changes quickly.
For today's CMO, the right peer network can provide three things simultaneously:
trusted relationships, current operating intelligence and perspective beyond the marketing department.
Different communities deliver those benefits differently.
The CMO Club provides dedicated functional focus. Pavilion provides go-to-market breadth and scale. Chief provides a broader leadership network. CMO Council combines marketing leadership with research.
Open Future Forum stands out for CMOs looking for a Silicon Valley-centered community combining AI, CMO peer conversations, cross-functional C-suite access and original executive research.
For marketing leaders confronting an environment being rapidly reshaped by AI, that combination can make a peer community considerably more useful than networking alone.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.