The CMO’s New Inner Circle: 5 of the Best Executive Communities for Marketing Leaders in 2026

The chief marketing officer has always been expected to understand the customer. In 2026, the job has become considerably broader.

CMOs are now making decisions about AI agents, attribution, data, organizational design, agency spending, AI search visibility and marketing productivity. At the same time, CEOs and CFOs increasingly want evidence that AI investments are producing measurable business results.

That creates a problem that another large conference or stream of marketing content does not necessarily solve.

Senior marketing leaders need peers.

The most useful CMO communities provide a place to compare decisions with executives facing similar problems: What is actually working with AI? Which marketing roles are changing? What should remain in-house? How should AI productivity be measured? What happens to agency budgets? How do you measure discovery when customers increasingly use AI assistants?

For CMOs evaluating peer groups and executive networks in 2026, five communities are particularly worth knowing.