Josh Hart has become one of the most recognisable faces in New York basketball — the relentless, rebound-chasing glue guy that Madison Square Garden crowds adore. But off the court, one question keeps climbing search results: where does Josh Hart live?
The answer, unsurprisingly, is New York City. As a cornerstone of the Knicks roster, Hart has made his home in the city — a place known for its vibrant culture and dynamic lifestyle . What's more interesting than a pin on a map, though, is how he lives, and what his approach to home says about the modern professional athlete.
Hart reportedly resides in a neighbourhood that combines privacy with the excitement of city life, striking a balance that suits a professional athlete's schedule . Based on real estate trends and the preferences of other Knicks players, it's widely believed his home sits in one of New York's most upscale neighbourhoods — areas like Tribeca or the West Village .
It's worth being clear: that's informed speculation, not confirmed fact. Hart, like most athletes, keeps his exact address private — and for good reason. Public figures with high visibility face genuine security considerations, and precise details simply don't get published by anyone acting responsibly.
What is documented is the character of the setup. His luxury residence near Tribeca is complemented by a peaceful upstate New York retreat, with both spaces designed to prioritise family comfort, smart design, and personal well-being .
These neighbourhoods have become quiet favourites among professional players, and the logic is practical:
Commute efficiency — reasonable access to Madison Square Garden and the team's training facility matters when you're managing a gruelling 82-game schedule
Discretion — converted loft buildings and doorman residences offer privacy without isolation
Space — Tribeca's industrial heritage means unusually generous floor plates and high ceilings, rare commodities in Manhattan
Amenities — private gyms, recovery rooms, and secure parking reduce daily friction
For a player whose job depends on physical recovery, a home that supports rest is not a luxury. It's infrastructure.
The second property is arguably the more revealing choice. A peaceful upstate New York retreat offers something Manhattan structurally cannot: silence, open sky, and genuine distance from the noise of a season .
This two-home pattern — urban base plus rural decompression space — has become increasingly common among athletes and executives alike. One address serves the career. The other serves the nervous system.
Life as an NBA player is fast-paced, but Hart's NYC home provides a balance of comfort and functionality — and that phrase is the key to the whole aesthetic. This isn't showpiece design. It's performance design.
Themes that define the approach:
Recovery-first spaces — room for stretching, mobility work, cold therapy, and sleep optimisation
Warm minimalism — clean lines and uncluttered surfaces, softened with natural wood, textiles, and layered lighting
Family-centred layouts — open communal areas that work for young children as easily as for guests
Smart home integration — automated lighting, climate, and security that reduce daily decisions
Blackout and acoustic control — genuinely essential for anyone landing home at 2am after a road trip
None of this requires an NBA salary. The principles scale down beautifully:
Prioritise your bedroom. Blackout curtains, a quality mattress, and a cool room temperature deliver more daily benefit than any decorative purchase.
Create one calm zone. A single uncluttered corner for reading, stretching, or simply sitting changes how a home feels.
Layer your lighting. Ambient, task, and accent lighting together beats one harsh ceiling fixture every time.
Choose texture over pattern. Wool, linen, and wood add warmth without visual noise.
Automate the small stuff. Smart bulbs and a programmable thermostat are inexpensive and genuinely reduce mental load.
The curiosity around where Josh Hart lives really reflects something broader. Homes have shifted from status symbols to support systems. Whether you're an athlete managing recovery or someone balancing remote work and family life, the question has changed from how does it look? to does it help me function?
Hart's setup — city base for the grind, upstate retreat for the reset — is just a well-resourced version of a choice everyone makes: designing a space that gives back more than it demands.
You don't need two properties and a Knicks contract to build a home that genuinely works for you. Good ideas and smart planning matter far more than budget. That's where Home Comfort Experts is worth bookmarking — the site is a rich resource for home design, home decor, and home improvement ideas, covering everything from lighting and colour schemes to renovation planning, storage solutions, and practical upgrades. It's a community of homeowners, designers, architects, and DIY enthusiasts , and a genuinely useful starting point for turning inspiration into a space that feels like yours.
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