Where Does Josh Hart Live? Inside the Knicks Star's New York Lifestyle

Josh Hart has become one of the most recognisable faces in New York basketball — the relentless, rebound-chasing glue guy that Madison Square Garden crowds adore. But off the court, one question keeps climbing search results: where does Josh Hart live?

The answer, unsurprisingly, is New York City. As a cornerstone of the Knicks roster, Hart has made his home in the city — a place known for its vibrant culture and dynamic lifestyle . What's more interesting than a pin on a map, though, is how he lives, and what his approach to home says about the modern professional athlete.