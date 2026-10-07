5 Leading ADU Builders In Los Angeles Homeowners Should Know In 2026

The process of building an ADU in Los Angeles turns out to be a bit more complex than initially expected. Indeed, there are various aspects you should take into consideration, such as lot specifics, design, permits, cost, timeline, and other things related to specific LA regulations.
With that in mind, it makes sense to start by considering the services each of them provides. Some of the companies handle design, permits, and construction of ADUs under the same umbrella, while others specialize in fixed-price, modular construction, and other approaches. Ultimately, a careful analysis of each company will help you pick the most suitable option for your case.
That said, here are five ADU builders in Los Angeles to know in 2026, along with the services and approaches they bring to the market.
If you want one team to manage your ADU from the first design discussion through construction, ADU builders Los Angeles such as Go ADU offer a full-service approach. Design, permitting, construction, and project management are all handled by Go ADU. The company also works on detached and attached ADUs, garage conversions, JADUs, and multi-story projects.
Go ADU gives unique attention to making the process understandable for homeowners. Its design-build option combines architectural design, permitting, and construction into one cohesive team. The company's process involves an on-site visit, custom design by a licensed architect, permit work, construction, and final inspection.
The company also has choices for construction and project management. This may be important if you have plans in hand or have begun job work with another contractor. According to Go ADU, its services are available to homeowners in Los Angeles County, including in communities like Burbank, Van Nuys, Culver City, Reseda, and Alhambra.
CALI ADU takes a different approach by focusing on architectural design, plan development, and permit processing rather than acting as the general contractor. Its Signature Home collection includes pre-designed ADU plans ranging from compact studios to larger two-story layouts. Construction is arranged separately with a licensed contractor selected by the homeowner or through one of the company's construction partners.
One notable feature is its fixed-price design model. CALI ADU lists fixed design fees and provides estimated construction costs for its plans. The company also offers a permit guarantee for qualifying projects, with its team handling city corrections and resubmissions under the stated terms.
For a Los Angeles homeowner who wants more cost clarity before construction, that model may be worth considering. CALI ADU also offers garage conversion plans, multifamily ADU plans, custom designs, and two-story options. Its service area centers on Los Angeles, with completed projects listed across neighborhoods such as Woodland Hills, Reseda, West Adams, and Northridge.
Otto ADU focuses on making the ADU process easier for Los Angeles homeowners. Its services cover custom ADUs, garage conversions, and pre-designed plans. The company manages planning, design, permitting, and construction, giving homeowners an option to use one team throughout the project.
The company also highlights project visibility as part of its service. Its Homeowner Portal lets clients view plans and permits, track progress, log issues, and communicate with the team. During construction, Otto says it manages contractors, collects bids from vetted subcontractors, and oversees the work.
Otto's portfolio includes projects across Los Angeles neighborhoods such as Pasadena, Santa Monica, Eagle Rock, Culver City, and Northridge. The company says its team has designed more than 100 ADUs in LA County and combines architectural, design, engineering, and construction-management experience.
Abodu takes a modular approach to ADU construction. Its product line includes several models, from a 385-square-foot studio to a 1,195-square-foot three-bedroom model. The company promotes fixed all-in pricing, factory construction, and on-site installation as core parts of its model.
The process is designed around standardized models rather than fully custom construction. Abodu helps homeowners check their property, select a model and finishes, handle permits, and prepare the unit for installation. The company states that its homes are built indoors before being transported to the property, with installation completed on-site.
Abodu serves homeowners and apartment operators across California. Its site lists more than 90 California cities and more than 400 installed units. Beyond rental housing, the company positions its ADUs for aging in place, home offices, guest accommodations, and wildfire rebuilding.
NEO Builders serves Los Angeles homeowners with custom ADUs and garage conversions. The company describes itself as a locally owned construction and design business and provides a full-service process from feasibility and architectural planning through permits, construction, and final finishes.
Its project options include over-garage ADUs, garage conversions, detached ADUs, and multifamily projects. Each option can suit a different property. For example, an over-garage design can preserve more yard space, while a detached ADU can provide greater layout flexibility. A garage conversion may make sense when an existing structure can support the project.
NEO Builders also handles permits, construction, inspections, and final walkthroughs. Its listed service locations include Los Angeles, Pasadena, Culver City, Hollywood, Glendale, Altadena, Alhambra, Inglewood, and other Southern California communities. That local focus can be useful when your project requires attention to city-specific requirements.
These five builders represent different approaches to ADU construction in Los Angeles. Go ADU and NEO Builders emphasize full-service design and construction, while Otto combines design, permitting, and managed construction. CALI ADU focuses on fixed-price plans and permitting, while Abodu uses a modular model with standardized homes and factory construction.
Before you choose a builder, compare more than the advertised price. Look at design flexibility, permit support, construction responsibility, project communication, timelines, and the type of ADU you want. Then ask each company how its process fits your property, budget, and long-term plans.
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