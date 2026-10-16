How Continuous Learning Is Shaping the Next Generation of Business Leaders

The skills required to lead a business are changing alongside the environments in which companies operate. Artificial intelligence, shifting consumer behaviour and economic uncertainty are influencing decisions across industries, from financial services to hospitality and retail.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, based on a survey of more than 1,000 employers representing over 14 million workers across 55 economies, identified analytical thinking as the most widely recognised core skill among surveyed employers. Resilience, flexibility, leadership and creative thinking also featured prominently in its findings.

These findings offer an important perspective on modern leadership. Technical knowledge matters, but leaders also need to assess information critically, respond to unexpected developments and recognise when an established approach no longer works.

Continuous learning gives professionals an opportunity to develop these capabilities. It can involve formal education, industry research, mentoring, peer discussions or reflecting on the outcomes of previous decisions.