How to Build a Strong Technology Team: Vladimir Sadkov on Hiring and Culture

A strong tech team needs people who learn quickly, take responsibility, and work well together. It also needs a founder willing to give them clear goals and room to make decisions. Dubai-based entrepreneur Vladimir Sadkov says that becomes especially important as a company grows: people must be able to solve problems and raise concerns without waiting for the founder.
At first, keeping everyone in the loop is easy. A new hire hears the founder explain why a feature matters and can ask a question on the spot. As the company grows, that context no longer reaches everyone naturally. Work can stall while people wait for an answer from someone who was in the original conversation.
Sadkov has built technology businesses in different markets and now works with founders in blockchain, AI, and fintech. He looks beyond who a company hires. How it assigns decisions, maintains technical standards, and responds when someone brings bad news all affect whether talented people can work well together.
A résumé can show the systems someone has worked with and the projects they have shipped. It cannot tell you much about what they do when a customer finds a flaw or the product takes an unexpected turn. At a growing company, that happens often. Sadkov wants to know whether a candidate can learn their way through it.
Sadkov hired for five companies, from a first engineer to full leadership teams, and says the pattern in his best and worst hires has little to do with the résumé. “I do not hire for the job description, because in a young company the job description is wrong within six months,” he says. “I hire for how someone behaves when the plan breaks.”
Sadkov looks for people who can understand a new problem, decide what they need to learn, and make progress without waiting for perfect instructions. Ownership matters just as much:
When a project stalls, does the candidate look for a workable next step?
Can they name a mistake they made and explain how they repaired it?
A polished account of success tells less than a specific account of difficulty.
Motivation is part of the assessment. Early-stage work can involve changing priorities, incomplete information, and stretches of intense coordination. Some excellent specialists prefer a more settled environment. A founder should be honest about the role and find out whether the candidate actually wants this kind of work. Calling every job “fast-paced” does little to help either side make that decision.
Technical strength is also not enough if a person consistently damages how the team works together. A high-performing specialist who creates friction or undermines trust can cost a growing company more than their individual output is worth.
To see how someone might work on the team, ask about work they have really done. How did they get up to speed on a new system? What happened when they disagreed with a colleague or had to deliver without clear requirements? A short, realistic problem can show how they think through a new situation.
You can also talk through a problem drawn from the role. Use the same core questions and standards across interviews; the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s structured interview guidance explains why that helps with consistent assessment.
A founder can keep the process human without turning it into an unstructured conversation about who feels impressive. The aim is to leave with evidence: what the person knows, how they learn, how they work with others, and where they would need support.
At an early-stage company, a job description can age quickly. The team may change its product, customer segment, or way of selling after a few hard lessons. Sadkov generally favors someone who can adapt over a narrow specialist who needs every condition to stay familiar.
That preference has limits. A fintech handling user funds needs people who understand security and compliance from the outset. A blockchain team cannot leave custody or smart contract security to a generalist who plans to pick it up later. The consequences of a mistake in these areas are too serious to treat deep expertise as a future hire.
A team needs both range and depth. Some people can move easily between product decisions, operations, and customer conversations. Others know a critical area well enough to catch mistakes the business cannot afford to make. Sadkov describes the ideal hire with the familiar «T-shaped» image: they have deep knowledge in one field and can work across others.
Imagine a payments startup changing how customers are onboarded. A product generalist may notice that users abandon the flow at one particular step and suggest a simpler path. A compliance specialist has to determine which checks are required and which parts can change safely. Neither person should work in isolation. Speed comes from having the right expertise in the conversation early, while the design is still flexible.
This is why hiring solely for adaptability can create its own bottleneck. If every sensitive decision has to be sent to an outside adviser, the team may move slowly despite having energetic generalists. Conversely, a group of deep specialists can struggle if nobody connects their work to the user's problem. Founders need to know which kinds of judgment the next phase of the business will require.
As headcount rises, work tends to split into functions. Product writes requirements, engineering estimates the build, compliance reviews it, and marketing prepares the launch. Each handoff can be reasonable. The trouble starts when nobody knows whether the customer can actually use what the company ships.
Vladimir Sadkov prefers small teams with responsibility for a clear outcome. A team might own the time it takes a new customer to complete a safe onboarding process. Product, engineering, and compliance still bring different expertise, but they can solve the problem together. They see the same customer feedback and understand what success means.
Ownership needs boundaries. The team should know its goal, available resources, and decisions it can make without approval. It should also know when to escalate. A change to a button label may belong entirely to the team. A change affecting how user funds are held needs specialist review and possibly a decision above the team. Giving people autonomy without those distinctions can make them hesitant, not fast. The founder's job is to make these outcomes and boundaries clear.
A slow company is not always one with slow employees. Often the decision is waiting somewhere else. An engineer needs an answer from the product team. Product wants the founder's view. The founder is in investor meetings. By the time everyone agrees, the original problem has grown.
Sadkov's answer is to move decisions toward the people who understand them best. Delegation works when the team has the context to judge a trade-off and the authority to act. It fails when a founder assigns a task but keeps every consequential choice. The team then does the preparation, and the founder remains in the queue.
“If a decision is waiting on me and I am not the person who understands it best, that is not control, that is a bottleneck with my name on it,” believes Sadkov.
A simple decision map can help. Which changes can a team ship on its own? Which requires a security, legal, or financial review? Which choices affect company strategy or major partnerships and still belong with the founder? The map does not need to document every possible case. It should give people enough clarity to handle the common ones and a route for the exceptions.
Within that structure, Sadkov wants arguments and evidence to carry more weight than rank. A junior colleague who can show that customers are failing at a step deserves a hearing. A senior colleague who disagrees should explain the risk or data behind their view. The person accountable for the decision can then choose and record why. Endless consensus would create another delay.
As a company grows, meetings and sign-offs have a way of piling up. Sadkov argues for regularly reviewing and removing unnecessary bureaucracy. A review that protects customers, company funds, or legal compliance has a clear purpose and should work well. If a step exists mainly so another manager feels comfortable, it is worth questioning. Before removing an approval, though, make sure someone owns the decision and knows its limits.
Company values are easy to write. Employees learn what they mean when something goes wrong. “Values are not what you say at the all-hands,” Sadkov says. “Values are what you do on the day an engineer tells you the launch has to slip.”
Suppose an engineer finds a security concern just before a promised release. Does the founder welcome the warning and reset the plan, or make the messenger regret speaking up? The answer will travel through the team faster than any value presentation.
Sadkov believes employees learn a company’s culture by watching its founder. What happens when someone brings bad news? How does the founder speak to people during a disagreement? What happens when a high performer treats colleagues badly? The answers show the team which standards still matter when following them becomes difficult.
That does not require the founder to perform warmth or insist that every disagreement feels comfortable. Teams need room to question an idea and name a mistake. They also need to meet commitments, protect customers, and address poor work directly. Google's research on team effectiveness identified psychological safety, dependability, and clear roles and goals among the dynamics associated with effective teams at Google. The findings describe that organization; founders can use the questions they raise without treating them as a universal formula.
In practice, a founder might thank someone for surfacing a problem early, ask what support is needed, and still hold the team responsible for fixing it. That response makes a concern easier to report next time. Punishing the first person who brings inconvenient evidence teaches everyone else to wait. By the time the founder hears about the issue, the team may have lost its chance to address it cheaply.
Culture becomes harder to preserve when the company hires managers. New employees often experience their direct leader more than the founder. Sadkov believes the founder has to select people who can carry the standard, show them what it looks like in difficult situations, and defend it when a short-term win offers an excuse to compromise. HR can help build hiring and feedback practices around those choices. It cannot make the choices for the founder.
A small team can rely on shared memory. Everyone heard the discussion that led to a decision. At 50 people, a new hire may inherit the decision without knowing its purpose. If the company wants people to use judgment, it has to share the context that once passed naturally around the room.
Start with the decisions people will face at work. Why does the product focus on this group of customers? What should someone do if they find a serious defect? When can they decide for themselves, and when should they raise a compliance concern? Managers should talk through the answers with new hires and keep the conversation open. They also need to notice when the company rewards behavior that contradicts those answers.
Vova Sadkov sees that transition as part of the founder's changing role. As he explains in an earlier discussion of founder leadership, growth asks the founder to build a system that works without personally completing every task. Culture scales through the leaders the founder hires and the decisions those leaders make when the founder is absent.
The risk is easy to recognize. A company says it values honest feedback, but only people who bring good news get promoted. It says teams own outcomes, but managers reverse their decisions without explaining why. Employees will believe the pattern they experience. Repairing that gap takes changed behavior, followed by time for people to see that the change holds.
Disagreement is useful when the team can do something with it. If a product lead wants to ship an AI capability and an engineer is concerned about its output, they can test the concern and set a point at which they would pause the launch. One person should be responsible for the final decision. Otherwise, the team risks choosing based on rank—or discussing the issue for so long that it never chooses at all.
The hiring and management choices reinforce one another. A curious person will stop asking questions if every challenge is treated as disloyalty. A responsible person will stop taking ownership if the founder routinely takes decisions back. Even an excellent security specialist cannot protect a product if the team brings them in after the launch plan is fixed.
Sadkov's approach asks founders to pay attention to those connections. Hire for learning and ownership, then give people a real result to own. Put deep expertise where mistakes could harm users or threaten the business. Define the decisions teams can make, and review the processes that slow them down. When bad news arrives, respond in a way that makes the next person willing to speak.
Growth will still bring difficult days. But when something goes wrong, a founder can ask more useful questions. Is a decision waiting for someone who should not need to approve it? Did a new hire struggle because the role was unclear, the interview missed something, or nobody explained the work after they joined? If a company value seems to mean little, what behavior is actually being rewarded?
Vova Sadkov is a Dubai-based technology entrepreneur, investor, and advisor working across blockchain, AI, and fintech. He builds technology businesses and helps founders think through product, growth, leadership, and international expansion.
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