How to Build a Strong Technology Team: Vladimir Sadkov on Hiring and Culture

A résumé can show the systems someone has worked with and the projects they have shipped. It cannot tell you much about what they do when a customer finds a flaw or the product takes an unexpected turn. At a growing company, that happens often. Sadkov wants to know whether a candidate can learn their way through it.

Sadkov hired for five companies, from a first engineer to full leadership teams, and says the pattern in his best and worst hires has little to do with the résumé. “I do not hire for the job description, because in a young company the job description is wrong within six months,” he says. “I hire for how someone behaves when the plan breaks.”

Sadkov looks for people who can understand a new problem, decide what they need to learn, and make progress without waiting for perfect instructions. Ownership matters just as much:

When a project stalls, does the candidate look for a workable next step?

Can they name a mistake they made and explain how they repaired it?

A polished account of success tells less than a specific account of difficulty.

Motivation is part of the assessment. Early-stage work can involve changing priorities, incomplete information, and stretches of intense coordination. Some excellent specialists prefer a more settled environment. A founder should be honest about the role and find out whether the candidate actually wants this kind of work. Calling every job “fast-paced” does little to help either side make that decision.

Technical strength is also not enough if a person consistently damages how the team works together. A high-performing specialist who creates friction or undermines trust can cost a growing company more than their individual output is worth.

To see how someone might work on the team, ask about work they have really done. How did they get up to speed on a new system? What happened when they disagreed with a colleague or had to deliver without clear requirements? A short, realistic problem can show how they think through a new situation.

You can also talk through a problem drawn from the role. Use the same core questions and standards across interviews; the U.S. Office of Personnel Management’s structured interview guidance explains why that helps with consistent assessment.

A founder can keep the process human without turning it into an unstructured conversation about who feels impressive. The aim is to leave with evidence: what the person knows, how they learn, how they work with others, and where they would need support.