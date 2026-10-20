How Ivan Kraynov Builds and Adapts Businesses Across Markets

Expansion often looks simple in a presentation. A company has a working product, a recognizable brand, and a reliable operating model. The next country appears to offer more customers for the same formula. In practice, the move changes the conditions that made the formula work in the first place.

Kraynov approaches international growth as a new round of business building. The company may keep its central proposition, but it has to test the assumptions around that proposition again. Who is the customer in this market? What alternatives already exist? How are buying decisions made? Which costs or rules change the economics?

In an interview about his work across markets, he points to laws, taxation, and partner relationships as areas where a lack of knowledge creates avoidable mistakes. He also argues that businesses evolve around the needs of customers and partners rather than following the original plan exactly.

That does not mean changing every part of the company at the border. The first task is to separate the core of the business from the choices made for one market. A product may solve the same basic problem in several countries, while its price, format, message, distribution, and support model need to change.

The sequence matters. Research comes before a large commitment. A limited launch or local test then produces evidence that desk research cannot. The team compares what customers actually do with what it expected, adjusts the model, and decides whether further investment is justified.

This is the practical side of Ivan Kraynov’s international business work: expansion is treated as a series of decisions under new conditions, not as the duplication of a finished system.