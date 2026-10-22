Specialty food distributors: why PONS is the partner of choice

The U.S. market for specialty food distributors is evolving as premium retailers, gourmet stores and fine dining operators increasingly prioritize authenticity, traceability and reliable sourcing. Beyond product quality, distributors are looking for producers that combine consistent supply with transparent production practices and a compelling story.
Consumers are also paying closer attention to origin, sustainability and production methods. Consequently, distributors must balance operational efficiency with the growing demand for distinctive, responsibly produced specialty foods.
Today's specialty food distributors face increasing expectations from retailers and foodservice customers. Complete traceability, dependable logistics and transparent sourcing have become essential considerations when selecting premium products.
The traditional supplier relationship is shifting toward longer-term collaboration. Distributors increasingly value producers that offer differentiated products, consistent quality and reliable commercial support.
For companies importing specialty foods, logistics also play an important role. Customs procedures, regulatory requirements and international shipping can complicate procurement. Producers with an established U.S. presence can simplify these processes while maintaining direct connections to their production facilities.
Founded in 1945, PONS is a family-owned olive oil producer based in Lleida, Catalonia. Across four generations, the company has developed its agricultural expertise while combining traditional olive cultivation with modern production technologies.
Its vertically integrated model encompasses organic farming, milling, cold extraction below 26°C, bottling and international distribution. Managing these processes internally supports complete traceability, consistent quality and production transparency, characteristics increasingly valued by specialty food distributors.
The company distributes products in more than 140 countries and has maintained a presence in the United States for over 25 years through Casa PONS USA, its American subsidiary operating under FDA and USDA regulations.
This local structure offers distributors access to products manufactured in Spain while simplifying procurement and providing operational support within the United States.
Beyond its established production methods, PONS also invests in agricultural research. Its JANIROC collection draws on work conducted in a varietal garden containing more than 300 olive varieties, exploring different sensory characteristics and opportunities for product differentiation.
For specialty food distributors, building a competitive portfolio involves more than introducing new products. Long-term success increasingly depends on working with producers that demonstrate consistency, transparency and an understanding of evolving consumer preferences.
Certified organic production, traceable sourcing and reliable distribution can help specialty retailers and foodservice businesses respond to demand for premium olive oils with identifiable origins.
In this context, PONS illustrates how a traditional Mediterranean producer can adapt to the requirements of the American specialty food market. Its combination of family-owned production, international distribution and an established U.S. subsidiary reflects a broader industry movement toward closer relationships between producers and distributors.
As the premium food sector continues to evolve, authenticity, supply reliability and transparent production are likely to remain important considerations for distributors seeking sustainable, long-term commercial relationships.