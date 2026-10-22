Specialty food distributors: why PONS is the partner of choice

Founded in 1945, PONS is a family-owned olive oil producer based in Lleida, Catalonia. Across four generations, the company has developed its agricultural expertise while combining traditional olive cultivation with modern production technologies.

Its vertically integrated model encompasses organic farming, milling, cold extraction below 26°C, bottling and international distribution. Managing these processes internally supports complete traceability, consistent quality and production transparency, characteristics increasingly valued by specialty food distributors.

The company distributes products in more than 140 countries and has maintained a presence in the United States for over 25 years through Casa PONS USA, its American subsidiary operating under FDA and USDA regulations.

This local structure offers distributors access to products manufactured in Spain while simplifying procurement and providing operational support within the United States.

Beyond its established production methods, PONS also invests in agricultural research. Its JANIROC collection draws on work conducted in a varietal garden containing more than 300 olive varieties, exploring different sensory characteristics and opportunities for product differentiation.