The Invisible Leaks in Your Lifestyle Budget and How to Find Them

These purchases tend to hide under categories of expenses that are so frequent that they aren’t questioned anymore: subscriptions, food deliveries, cloud storage, car rental, app renewals, house renovations, impulse purchases, small everyday conveniences. One good way to describe them would be an invisible leak in the planning process of one’s lifestyle budget: expenses that are actual, recurring, and measurable yet do not create enough emotional impact to qualify as important purchases.

The challenge with such purchases is that they are not necessarily bad in and of themselves. A monthly streaming subscription for something you watch every night might be worth having. Food delivery on a particularly hectic week is reasonable. The trouble starts when such expenses become irrelevant or, at least, a recurrent pattern that happens to include multiple smaller expenses without your approval.

Begin by identifying three sources of leaks.