An American's Financial Life After Five Years in Australia

When Chris moved from Denver to Sydney in 2021, most of his financial life stayed behind.
His 401(k) was in America. So were his investments and most of his savings. In Sydney, he opened a bank account, received his first Australian salary and assumed he'd probably head home after a couple of years.
Fast-forward to 2026 and Chris is still there. The interesting change isn't simply that Australia now feels like home. Without really planning it, his financial life has become Australian too.
The first year abroad is usually full of practical jobs. Chris needs somewhere for his salary to land, a Tax File Number and, rather urgently in Sydney, somewhere to live.
That creates an odd transition period. Chris might still think of himself as an American temporarily working overseas, while gradually making financial decisions that look considerably less temporary.
Tax residency is a good example. It's determined by rules rather than by how permanent someone personally believes their move to be.
For Chris, establishing whether he is an Australian resident for tax purposes matters because Australian tax residency is different from immigration residency. A passport or visa doesn't settle the question.
The ATO uses four alternative tests for individuals, including the ordinary concepts, domicile and 183-day tests, plus a specific Commonwealth superannuation test. Residency ultimately depends on which test applies and the person's circumstances.
Generally, Australian residents must declare income earned both in Australia and overseas, although separate rules can apply to temporary residents.
Chris may still describe himself as “an American living in Sydney.” From a tax perspective, the description can be rather more complicated.
Then there's super. When Chris received his first Australian payslip, employer super contributions probably didn't command much attention. After five years, that's different.
From 1 July 2025, Australia's minimum Super Guarantee rate is 12% of ordinary time earnings for eligible employees, subject to the applicable rules and maximum contribution base. Over several years, those contributions and investment returns can turn super into one of Chris's more substantial Australian assets.
For an American, however, there's another layer. Australian super was built around Australian retirement and tax rules. Its US treatment shouldn't simply be assumed to match the treatment Australia provides, and the answer can depend on the particular arrangement.
What began as another line on a payslip can therefore become a meaningful piece of cross-border retirement planning.
By year three or four, Chris might decide that keeping every investment in America no longer makes much sense. Perhaps colleagues talk about Australian ETFs or managed funds, and he starts investing locally.
That's perfectly ordinary behaviour in Australia. Through a US tax lens, things can look different.
The IRS specifically warns Americans abroad that ownership of a mutual fund or ETF not domiciled in the United States may create a Form 8621 reporting obligation under the Passive Foreign Investment Company rules. That doesn't mean every Australian investment produces the same result, but it does mean the structure matters.
An investment can look routine in Sydney and considerably less routine on a US tax return.
By year five, Chris and his Australian partner decide to buy. That changes the feel of the whole move. His Australian finances now include a salary, super, investments, bank accounts and a mortgage.
The house also pushes his thinking further ahead. Will they eventually sell? Stay through retirement? What happens if they move back to America?
Those aren't problems created by buying property. They're simply evidence that Chris is no longer arranging his finances around leaving Australia next year.
After five years, Chris may feel financially established in Australia. His US citizenship, however, still matters.
US citizens abroad generally remain subject to US federal income tax rules on worldwide income. Relief provisions can change the eventual tax outcome; for example, qualifying taxpayers can claim a Foreign Earned Income Exclusion of up to $130,000 for the 2025 tax year.
His financial life might therefore have become Australian without becoming disconnected from America. Five years earlier, Chris thought the big adjustment would be earning dollars with a different symbol on the payslip. The larger change turned out to be structural: his income, retirement savings, investments, property and tax connections now stretch across two countries.
Five years abroad can be long enough for an American's finances to stop looking temporarily overseas and start looking genuinely international.
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