An American's Financial Life After Five Years in Australia

When Chris moved from Denver to Sydney in 2021, most of his financial life stayed behind.

His 401(k) was in America. So were his investments and most of his savings. In Sydney, he opened a bank account, received his first Australian salary and assumed he'd probably head home after a couple of years.

Fast-forward to 2026 and Chris is still there. The interesting change isn't simply that Australia now feels like home. Without really planning it, his financial life has become Australian too.