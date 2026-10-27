The Coffee Cart Has Become the Most Effective Thing at a Brand Activation. Here Is Why.

At a pop-up or a launch, the average guest stays about 6 minutes. Put an espresso cart in the room and that number roughly triples, because a drink made to order takes 3 to 4 minutes to arrive and people do not leave while they are waiting for something with their name on it. That single fact explains why coffee carts have moved from an afterthought to a line item on most experiential budgets in the last two years.

Here is what the cart is doing for the brands that use it well, and how to set one up so it earns its place.