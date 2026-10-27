Why Moving Country Doesn't Always Mean Changing Tax Systems

Take Rachel, an American who leaves Boston for a marketing job in Madrid. Three years later, her salary is paid by a Spanish employer, she rents an apartment near Retiro Park, and most of her day-to-day finances are firmly Spanish. She still has a US tax connection.

US citizens living abroad are generally subject to US federal income tax rules on worldwide income. Living in Spain, even permanently, does not by itself switch that off.

That does not necessarily mean paying income tax twice. Americans abroad may be able to use provisions such as the Foreign Tax Credit or Foreign Earned Income Exclusion, depending on their circumstances. For the 2025 tax year, the maximum Foreign Earned Income Exclusion is $130,000 per qualifying person.

The distinction is easy to miss: paying tax where you live and having a filing obligation somewhere else can coexist.