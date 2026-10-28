Movers in San Diego: 6 Companies for Antiques, Designer Furniture and Everyday Moves

A walnut cabinet with aging joinery and a designer table with a marble top need more care than a stack of boxes. Yet most mover listings show only star ratings, not which companies handle specialty pieces, how they charge, or whether they run their own storage.
This list compares six San Diego movers on those details, using information from each company's own website as of October 2026. Ratings change daily, so check recent reviews yourself before booking.
The top pick lists antiques, lighting fixtures and designer furniture among its specialties and publishes flat local prices.
Several movers here offer in-house storage, which matters if delivery and move-in dates don't line up.
California household movers must be licensed by the Bureau of Household Goods and Services (BHGS).
For valuable pieces, agree on packing, handling and financial protection in writing before moving day.
Photograph each important piece before pickup so you have a baseline for inspection at delivery.
Reliable Delivery is a family-owned moving and storage company in Poway that has served San Diego for more than 20 years, handling residential, commercial and long-distance moves.
Specialty handling: Antiques, lighting fixtures and designer furniture, with shrink-wrap and blanket-wrap on every piece it moves.
Included protection: Mattress bags, wardrobe boxes, and floor, doorway and banister protection come with every move, along with basic insurance.
Pricing: Flat-rate local specials, such as $550 for a two-bedroom apartment move, with no fees for stairs or long carries.
Best for: Homes with designer or antique pieces that also want a fixed local price.
24/7 Moving & Storage covers local moves within 100 miles of San Diego County and long-distance moves beyond that, and states it never uses third-party providers.
Specialty handling: Single-item moves and storage unit moves, plus pad wrapping on long-distance jobs.
Included protection: Detailed inventory statements on long-distance moves, with full-service packing available.
Pricing: Hourly, with no extra charges for stairs, long carries or heavy items, and 5% military, student and weekday discounts.
Best for: Moving one heavy piece, or clearing a storage unit, on an hourly budget.
Stella Moving & Delivery handles residential, commercial and long-distance moves, with a dedicated Relocation Manager assigned to each one.
Specialty handling: Pianos, safes, and art and antiques, alongside senior moves and furniture assembly.
Included protection: Short- and long-term storage handled by its own crew; its license number isn't on the homepage, so confirm it first.
Pricing: All-inclusive hourly rates covering labor and travel, with a three-hour minimum billed in 15-minute increments.
Best for: Art and antique moves that need flexible timing, with listed hours of 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Best Fit Movers has offices in San Diego and Santa Ana, serving San Diego and Orange counties for residential, commercial and corporate moves.
Specialty handling: Piano moving, plus military and senior moves.
Included protection: Free protective furniture pads on moving day, and storage-in-transit or long-term storage.
Pricing: Free estimates, with flat-rate pricing on long-distance moves.
Best for: Moving furniture between San Diego and Orange County.
Space Moving & Storage is a San Diego mover with more than 10 years in business and two locations in the city.
Specialty handling: Pianos (it reports more than 350 moved) and antiques, along with office moves.
Included protection: Free use of blankets and moving pads, and a storage warehouse of over 40,000 square feet.
Pricing: Free estimates, with military discounts of up to 10%.
Best for: Antique or piano moves that also need substantial storage space.
McCarthy Transfer & Storage was founded in 1919 and calls itself San Diego's oldest family-owned moving company, operating from a 21,000-square-foot warehouse in El Cajon.
Specialty handling: Long-distance and international shipping as an interstate agent of National Van Lines.
Included protection: A military-approved warehouse with 24-hour surveillance and fire suppression.
Pricing: No published rates; request a quote.
Best for: Shipping furniture out of state or overseas.
We reviewed San Diego-area movers that publish their specialty services, pricing approach and credentials on their own websites. The top spot goes to the mover that lists designer furniture and antiques among its specialties and publishes fixed local prices; the remaining five are in no particular order.
Whichever mover you choose, a little preparation protects your most valuable pieces.
Build a condition record. Give each piece an identifier and record its maker, dimensions, materials, existing damage and prior repairs. Take dated close-ups of joints, corners, feet and hardware. The record guides the packing plan and gives you a baseline at delivery.
Get a conservator's view where needed. The American Institute for Conservation recommends examining furniture for loose or damaged joints before moving it. If a chair rocks at the joints or a cabinet has been repaired repeatedly, ask a conservator or the maker to assess it first.
Put the handling plan in writing. Ask who packs each item, what protection is included, whether any piece needs crating, and who handles disassembly. Movers can do far more than haul boxes, from rearranging pieces to temporary storage, as this look at lesser-known uses for furniture movers shows, so spell out exactly what you need.
Understand financial protection. A piece's appraised value may differ from what a mover owes for damage. For interstate moves, federal rules distinguish Full Value Protection from Released Value. For moves within California, ask the mover to explain its terms in writing, and ask your insurer which stages of the move your policy covers.
Keep tape off finishes. The National Park Service warns against adhesive tape on furniture surfaces. Ask what will separate any plastic film from an antique finish.
Inspect before final placement. Compare each piece against your photographs as it's unpacked. Note any change on the paperwork before the crew leaves, and hold off on repairs until the damage is documented.
The right San Diego mover depends on what you're moving. Designer furniture with a fixed budget, a single heavy piece, art and antiques on a flexible schedule, Orange County relocations, large storage needs and overseas shipping each point to a different company here. Verify the license, put the handling plan in writing, and record each valuable piece before it leaves your home.
Which San Diego movers handle antiques?
Several companies on this list name antiques among their specialties. Ask any mover how it would pack and support your specific pieces, and get the plan in writing.
Do San Diego movers need a license?
Yes. Household movers operating within California must be licensed by the Bureau of Household Goods and Services, which also advises checking workers' compensation insurance.
Is basic mover coverage enough for valuable furniture?
Usually not. Basic coverage often doesn't match a piece's appraised value, so ask about added protection and check your own insurance.
Should I repair damage right after delivery?
No. Photograph and report it first. Early repairs can affect a claim and may harm a sensitive finish.
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