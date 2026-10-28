Movers in San Diego: 6 Companies for Antiques, Designer Furniture and Everyday Moves

Whichever mover you choose, a little preparation protects your most valuable pieces.

Build a condition record. Give each piece an identifier and record its maker, dimensions, materials, existing damage and prior repairs. Take dated close-ups of joints, corners, feet and hardware. The record guides the packing plan and gives you a baseline at delivery.

Get a conservator's view where needed. The American Institute for Conservation recommends examining furniture for loose or damaged joints before moving it. If a chair rocks at the joints or a cabinet has been repaired repeatedly, ask a conservator or the maker to assess it first.

Put the handling plan in writing. Ask who packs each item, what protection is included, whether any piece needs crating, and who handles disassembly. Movers can do far more than haul boxes, from rearranging pieces to temporary storage, as this look at lesser-known uses for furniture movers shows, so spell out exactly what you need.

Understand financial protection. A piece's appraised value may differ from what a mover owes for damage. For interstate moves, federal rules distinguish Full Value Protection from Released Value. For moves within California, ask the mover to explain its terms in writing, and ask your insurer which stages of the move your policy covers.

Keep tape off finishes. The National Park Service warns against adhesive tape on furniture surfaces. Ask what will separate any plastic film from an antique finish.

Inspect before final placement. Compare each piece against your photographs as it's unpacked. Note any change on the paperwork before the crew leaves, and hold off on repairs until the damage is documented.