Meet "The Hanger Lady" Turning an Everyday Essential Into a Closet Upgrade

Most people don't give much thought to their hangers. Donna Zalter isn't most people.

Known affectionately as "The Hanger Lady," Zalter is the founder of All Hung Up Hangers, a company built around a deceptively simple idea: If we invest in the clothes hanging in our closets, why do we pay so little attention to what they're hanging on?

It's a question that first occurred to Zalter during her career in luxury real estate. After spending years touring and showcasing beautiful homes, she began noticing something unexpected. Even multimillion-dollar properties with elaborate custom closets often contained the same jumble of wire dry-cleaning hangers, bulky plastic styles and mismatched hangers collected over the years.

The closets were meticulously designed, but one of their most functional elements seemed to be an afterthought.

Zalter saw an opportunity.

She founded All Hung Up Hangers with the goal of turning an ordinary household essential into something more functional, durable and aesthetically pleasing. The idea was simple: create hangers that people would actually want to see in their closets.

That attention to an often-overlooked detail has now reached a national audience. All Hung Up Hangers was recently featured on "Good Morning America" as part of ABC Secret Savings, where viewers were introduced to the brand's wood and slim plastic hanger collections.

For Zalter, the growing attention reinforces something she has believed from the beginning: Small changes can have an outsized impact on how we experience our homes.