Same Day Flower Delivery in Adelaide Checklist: 6 Things to Check First

A rushed order can still be a good one, if you know what to look for.

Look at the product description and photos. Check the flower types, the colours and the size. Many florists note that stems may vary slightly with the season, and that substitutions of similar quality may be made when a particular flower is unavailable. That is normal, and it helps keep the bouquet fresh.

Ask how the flowers are sourced and prepared. Seasonal, locally grown stems usually last longer, and a good florist will explain how they are hydrated and packed. A bouquet that arrives ready to display, with water and care instructions, is a thoughtful touch.

Think about allergies and scent. If the recipient is sensitive, choose lightly scented flowers or avoid lilies and other strongly fragrant types.

Finally, consider extras. Many florists add chocolates, sparkling wine, candles or a hamper, and some deliveries have restrictions, such as the need to hand alcohol to an adult. Check the details before you add anything.