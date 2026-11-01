Which Belongings Need and Don’t Need Climate-Controlled Storage

Some belongings need climate control, and some don’t. Wood, leather, paper, and fabric items belong in a climate-controlled unit, along with electronics and keepsakes. On the other hand, tools, dishes, and metal patio furniture usually do fine in a standard one.

Knowing the difference protects what matters and keeps you from paying for climate control you don’t need. Humidity and heat do their damage slowly. A few months in a hot, damp unit can be enough to warp or leave mildew on your favorite belongings. Here is what you should know.