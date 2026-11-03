Top 10 Damage Restoration Companies in Albuquerque, NM

Property damage can happen unexpectedly, whether from a leaking pipe, severe weather, fire, or mold growth. When these situations occur, quick action can help reduce further damage and make the recovery process easier.
Choosing the right restoration provider is important because every situation requires a different approach. Some companies specialize in water damage restoration, while others handle fire cleanup, mold remediation, storm damage, and full property repairs.
If you are searching for damage restoration companies in Albuquerque, NM, it helps to compare experience, available services, response time, and the type of restoration support each company provides.
Before choosing a restoration provider, consider a few important factors.
Fast response:
Quick action can help limit further damage after leaks, storms, or emergencies.
Wide range of services:
Look for experience with water, fire, smoke, mold, and structural damage.
Property experience:
Choose a company familiar with both residential and commercial restoration.
Repair support:
Restoration should include cleanup, repairs, and rebuilding when needed.
With several damage restoration companies in Albuquerque, NM available, property owners should focus on finding a provider that matches their specific restoration needs.
The following damage restoration companies in Albuquerque, NM provide a range of services to help homeowners and businesses recover from different types of property damage.
When property damage affects your home or business, having a team that can handle the recovery process from cleanup to repairs can make a difference. American Restoration provides restoration services for water damage, fire damage, mold issues, and property repairs.
The company helps customers manage different stages of recovery, including cleanup, mitigation, and rebuilding. For homeowners dealing with leaks, flooding, or moisture problems, their water damage restoration services help address immediate concerns while supporting the repair process.
Paul Davis Restoration of New Mexico provides restoration and recovery services for residential and commercial properties. Their services include water damage restoration, fire damage restoration, storm damage restoration, and reconstruction support.
The company combines local service with the resources of a larger restoration network to help customers recover after unexpected property damage.
BELFOR Property Restoration handles large-scale restoration projects for residential and commercial properties. The company works with different types of property damage, including disasters, environmental concerns, and reconstruction needs.
Their services support customers dealing with major property damage events that require professional cleanup and recovery solutions.
Next Level Restoration and Remodel provides restoration and remodeling services for homeowners dealing with property damage. Their approach combines damage mitigation with repair work to help restore affected spaces.
The company assists with projects that may require both restoration services and additional improvements after the initial damage has been addressed.
Sandia Disaster Restoration provides local restoration services for Albuquerque-area homes and businesses. The company helps customers respond to property damage situations involving water, fire, and other emergencies.
Their services focus on helping restore damaged spaces and supporting customers throughout the recovery process.
SERVPRO has multiple locations serving the Albuquerque area, providing restoration services for residential and commercial properties.
Their services include water damage restoration, fire and smoke cleanup, mold remediation, and other disaster restoration solutions. The company combines local franchise support with a nationwide restoration network.
911 Restoration of Albuquerque provides emergency restoration services for homeowners and businesses in the Albuquerque area.
The company assists with situations involving water damage, fire damage, mold concerns, and other property emergencies. Their services focus on helping customers respond quickly and begin the recovery process.
Rainbow Restoration of West Albuquerque provides restoration and cleaning services for residential and commercial properties.
Their services include disaster recovery, cleanup, and restoration solutions designed to help properties recover after unexpected damage.
AAA Restoration & Construction Services provides restoration, repair, and reconstruction support for damaged properties.
The company handles restoration projects involving water damage, construction needs, and property repairs. Their combination of restoration and rebuilding services helps customers address both immediate damage and long-term repairs.
Bear Restoration provides emergency restoration services for residential and commercial properties.
The company helps customers address damage caused by events such as water issues, storms, and other unexpected situations. Their services focus on helping restore properties and reduce disruption.
Choosing the right restoration provider depends on your specific situation. A company experienced with water damage restoration may have a different process than one handling fire or large-scale property recovery.
Look for a provider that offers:
Experience with your type of damage
Clear communication throughout the process
Proper restoration techniques
Support with repairs and rebuilding
Working with experienced damage restoration companies in Albuquerque, NM can help ensure your property receives the right care after unexpected damage.
It is best to contact a restoration company as soon as possible after discovering water damage. Quick action can help limit moisture problems, prevent further damage, and reduce the chance of mold growth.
Restoration companies typically help with water damage, fire damage, smoke cleanup, mold remediation, storm damage restoration, and property repairs. Some companies also provide reconstruction services after cleanup is complete.
Coverage depends on your insurance policy and the cause of the damage. Many restoration companies can help document damage and work with insurance providers during the claims process.
Water damage restoration usually includes water removal, drying, moisture monitoring, cleaning, and repairs needed to restore the affected area.
Property damage can be stressful, but choosing an experienced restoration provider can make the recovery process more manageable. The right company should offer dependable service, proper equipment, and solutions that address both immediate cleanup and long-term repairs.
Comparing damage restoration companies in Albuquerque, NM can help you find a provider that offers the right combination of experience, services, and response options for your situation.
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