Wealthy investors continue to increase crypto exposure. Should the rest do the same?

Crypto adoption has increased considerably all across the globe, with inflationary concerns caused by economic instability and geopolitical tensions, unbanked populations looking for a way to access financial services, regulatory advancements, and backing from major institutions, as well as shifting perceptions of crypto as some of the main drivers. The estimated 560 to 741 million people who own at least one type of digital currency, usually Bitcoin or Ethereum, proves just how commonplace crypto ownership has become.
But these figures don’t tell us much about those who invest in digital currencies. Who are the individuals who pour capital into these assets, and why do they choose to do so despite all the controversies and risks associated with them? That’s a very legitimate question to ask, especially for those wondering whether they should learn how to buy crypto themselves and add it to their portfolios.
A recent CoinShares survey may be able to shed some light in this respect, revealing that holding digital currencies is a common denominator among affluent investors in countries with strong economies, many of whom are determined to continue to boost their crypto holdings.
The CoinShares study analyzed the portfolios and behaviors of 2,230 high-net-worth investors from the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland, looking to offer insights into their relationship with crypto and the factors that motivate their investment decisions.
The one thing that participants had in common, apart from holding at least $500,000 in investable assets, was that they all owned crypto, allocating on average 10% of their portfolios to digital currencies. The adoption rate across the group ranged from 54% in Sweden to around 70% in the US, UK, Switzerland and Germany.
What’s more, a large majority of surveyed investors said they intended to grow their crypto holdings in the future, with the likelihood of boosting exposure going as high as 91% for investors in the US, UK and Germany, making it pretty obvious that digital currencies play an important role in their financial strategies.
The survey also looked at how the slump that the crypto market experienced in February 2026 impacted investors. Respondents’ answers were rather surprising, showing that the downturn didn’t scare them off, but made most of them more likely to invest.
This attitude reveals a largely optimistic perspective regarding the evolution of digital currencies. Their potential to appreciate in the long run and the portfolio diversification benefit they offer were the two most cited reasons for embracing crypto. The possibility of speculative gains, which has served as a major driver for the crypto market for so long, doesn’t seem to hold much importance for affluent investors.
In terms of portfolio makeup, there weren’t any surprises, as Bitcoin continues to dominate the scene. Around 80% of participants owned BTC, although 89% of them also invested in other digital currencies alongside the main coin. The preference for Bitcoin appears to be motivated by the belief that the asset’s role in global finance is going to expand in the future.
Age-wise, younger investors are the most active and daring of the group, allocating up to twice as much as their older peers.
While wealthy investors appear eager to strengthen their relationship with digital currencies, their advisers can’t seem to keep up with their pace. Many of the surveyed investors who worked with advisers reported they felt like they were exceedingly cautious about crypto assets.
This reflects a broader issue that other financial experts have talked about, namely that most advisers aren’t as forward-thinking as their clients. Most either lack the knowledge or the desire to learn about digital currencies, and that means they can’t provide the support investors need when they seek crypto exposure. In some cases, companies go as far as preventing advisers from talking about crypto with their clients or helping them invest in digital assets.
Now, the question that’s on many retail traders’ and investors’ minds is whether they should follow in the footsteps of their wealthier counterparts and build or grow their crypto holdings. Anyone can invest in digital currencies, whether they have $50 or $5M in their bank account. But that doesn’t mean everyone should. One must not mistake accessibility for necessity or equality of opportunity.
The most important thing investors should acknowledge is that even though barriers to entry are low and allow people from all income categories to participate, the risks and rewards are not the same for everyone. The investment journey looks quite different for someone who has generational wealth compared to a person who works a 9-to-5 and lives on median income.
High-net-worth individuals can afford to hold large positions because their wealth acts as a buffer. Even if the value of their crypto assets plummets, they’ll be able to withstand the loss as they have diversified portfolios and don’t rely strictly on crypto to maintain their lifestyle. A downturn that could ruin an average person’s portfolio often feels like a drop in the ocean for a HNWI.
Besides, affluent investors take different paths to crypto investing than the average population, usually preferring vehicles like spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and resorting to institutional brokerages and family offices to manage their investments. Having access to these types of resources makes it a lot easier for them to spot and take advantage of market opportunities.
At the same time, income disparities shouldn’t necessarily be regarded as an impediment. Those who still want to invest but aren’t wealthy simply need to adapt their strategies to their financial realities. In their case, risk management should be the primary focus. Keeping crypto allocations low, ideally under 3% of the total investment capital or even lower, is one of the easiest ways to limit the impact of potential losses.
Other precaution measures include using capital that they can spare, choosing established assets over newer or experimental projects, diversifying, and using tools like stop-loss and take-profit orders.
Deciding to invest in crypto is ultimately a very personal choice, but one that has to take into account aspects like financial stability, long-term goals, and risk tolerance nonetheless.
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