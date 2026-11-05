Wealthy investors continue to increase crypto exposure. Should the rest do the same?

The CoinShares study analyzed the portfolios and behaviors of 2,230 high-net-worth investors from the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland, looking to offer insights into their relationship with crypto and the factors that motivate their investment decisions.

The one thing that participants had in common, apart from holding at least $500,000 in investable assets, was that they all owned crypto, allocating on average 10% of their portfolios to digital currencies. The adoption rate across the group ranged from 54% in Sweden to around 70% in the US, UK, Switzerland and Germany.

What’s more, a large majority of surveyed investors said they intended to grow their crypto holdings in the future, with the likelihood of boosting exposure going as high as 91% for investors in the US, UK and Germany, making it pretty obvious that digital currencies play an important role in their financial strategies.

The survey also looked at how the slump that the crypto market experienced in February 2026 impacted investors. Respondents’ answers were rather surprising, showing that the downturn didn’t scare them off, but made most of them more likely to invest.

This attitude reveals a largely optimistic perspective regarding the evolution of digital currencies. Their potential to appreciate in the long run and the portfolio diversification benefit they offer were the two most cited reasons for embracing crypto. The possibility of speculative gains, which has served as a major driver for the crypto market for so long, doesn’t seem to hold much importance for affluent investors.

In terms of portfolio makeup, there weren’t any surprises, as Bitcoin continues to dominate the scene. Around 80% of participants owned BTC, although 89% of them also invested in other digital currencies alongside the main coin. The preference for Bitcoin appears to be motivated by the belief that the asset’s role in global finance is going to expand in the future.

Age-wise, younger investors are the most active and daring of the group, allocating up to twice as much as their older peers.