Many people look for a loan like they look for a car, focusing on options before understanding their needs. This approach is not ideal. The smarter starting point is not the loan at all. It is the goal. What are you actually trying to accomplish? A lower monthly payment, perhaps, or the fastest possible payoff. Answer that question first, and the right type of loan will usually become clear.

Different loans are built to serve different priorities, and matching the two is where good decisions come from. Once you are clear on your goal, the options narrow quickly and sensibly. A lender can help you make that match. Here is how to think about which type of loan fits your financial goals.