How to Choose a Flat Roof Repair Company in the Bay Area

A new ceiling stain or an overdue roof inspection can send you looking for a flat roof repair company. The good news is that you don't need to become a roofing expert to choose well. You just need to know what to ask.
Flat and low-slope roofs drain differently from pitched ones. Their slope, drains, seams and installed material all shape what a sensible repair looks like. A company's diagnosis and maintenance plan will tell you far more than a catchy slogan or the lowest estimate.
Gather your roof records first so you can find companies experienced with your roofing system.
Check every contractor's CSLB license for the C-39 roofing classification, plus current workers' compensation and liability coverage.
Expect a documented inspection that links each proposed repair to a photo or written finding.
Compare at least three written proposals built on the same scope, not just the bottom-line price.
Read the full warranty and agree on a maintenance schedule before the job is finished.
Before you call anyone, gather what you already know about your roof. Your records help you find companies with relevant experience and avoid paying for work an existing warranty may already cover.
Identify the installed system. Collect installation records, past repair invoices, home inspection photos and warranty paperwork. These may name the product and installer. Flat residential roofs may have spray polyurethane foam under a protective coating, a single-ply membrane, built-up layers or modified bitumen sheets, and they can look alike from a distance. If your records are missing, ask each company to confirm the material during its visit.
Match the specialist to the job. California's Contractors State License Board (CSLB) identifies C-39 as the roofing contractor classification, covering products and repairs that seal, waterproof and weatherproof structures. A current C-39 license confirms the right classification, but it doesn't tell you how often a crew works on your particular system. Some Bay Area roofers focus on membrane systems, while others specialize in foam roofing and recoating, so ask each company about recent repairs on roofs like yours and request photos or comparable references.
Confirm current licensing. A license number on a van or business card is only a starting point. CSLB's online lookup shows license status, classifications and complaint disclosures. Check that the business name on the proposal matches the licensed entity, the license is active and the classification includes C-39.
Request current insurance documentation. CSLB requires C-39 roofing contractors to carry workers' compensation coverage even if they have no employees. Coverage must be continuous, so ask for current documents and confirm coverage will stay in place during your project. General liability coverage is separate, so ask for proof of that as well, along with the carrier's name.
Ask for comparable residential references. A warehouse re-roof tells you little about a repair on your home. Ask for references from homeowners with the same roofing system, ideally for repairs that have already been through a rainy season. Find out whether the original problem came back and how the company handled follow-up questions.
Know who will be on your roof. Ask whether any subcontractors will do the work, and who will supervise the job day to day. The contractor you sign with remains responsible for the project, so get the supervisor's name and contact details in writing.
Before authorizing work, confirm that you have:
A proposal naming the licensed business
A current license check showing the C-39 classification
Current workers' compensation and liability documentation
References involving a comparable residential roof
The supervisor's name and contact information
Your job is to evaluate the explanation, not to perform the inspection. A flat roof is not an invitation to climb up, so leave roof access to the professionals.
A documented roof assessment. Ask the company to identify the installed system in writing, photograph its findings and explain the route water is likely taking into the house. A ceiling stain doesn't always sit below the entry point, because water can travel beneath the roof surface. Agree before the visit on which dated, labeled photos you will receive.
For foam roofs in particular, it helps to work with a company that knows the system inside out. Dura-Foam, one of the Best flat roof repair companies in the Bay Area, has installed seamless spray foam roofing on Bay Area homes since 1981, including flat and low-slope Eichler roofs, and offers recoating to extend a foam roof's life. Its foam roofs come with a 10-year leak-proof guarantee, extended to 15 years with a recoat at year five, which gives you a clear benchmark when comparing what other contractors offer.
Drainage and details. Ask whether the inspector checked drains and scuppers, the openings that let water off the roof. The assessment should also cover seams and flashing, the metal or membrane pieces that seal connections around walls, vents and skylights. Ask whether debris is blocking drainage and whether any areas hold water after rain.
A supported recommendation. A localized repair, a recoat and a replacement address different conditions. The company should explain which findings support its recommendation and what remains uncertain, such as possible moisture beneath the surface. If it recommends a coating, ask how it will assess the underlying surface and fix any drainage problems first.
CSLB recommends getting at least three written bids based on identical plans, specifications and scope. Give each company the same written description of the work and ask it to note any disagreement with that approach. Resolve major differences in diagnosis before comparing prices. The FTC also advises homeowners not to choose the lowest bidder automatically.
Document promises and payment terms. CSLB advises homeowners to put verbal promises in the written agreement, including scheduling, cleanup and warranty commitments. In California, the down payment on a home improvement contract is generally limited to 10% of the contract price or USD 1,000, whichever is less. Special-order materials don't justify exceeding that limit.
Confirm permit and code responsibilities. The California Energy Commission applies the 2025 Energy Code to permit applications submitted on or after 1 January 2026. Not every small repair needs a permit, so ask whether yours does, who will obtain it and confirm with your local building department.
Ask for the full warranty before signing. A summary in a proposal may leave out exclusions, maintenance duties and claim procedures.
Workmanship and materials. A roofing project may include an installer's warranty on labor and a manufacturer's warranty on products. Record who issues each one, what it covers and how long it lasts. Check that the product and work in the proposal match the coverage offered.
Homeowner responsibilities. Find out whether inspections or recoats are required to keep coverage in force, who must perform them, which records you need to keep and whether there are deadlines for reporting problems. If you might sell the house, check the transfer terms separately.
Later roof penetrations. If solar panels or HVAC work are planned, ask how they will affect coverage, and get the division of responsibility between trades in writing. Also record how to report a leak, who responds and how quickly.
Before the repair is finished, agree on future inspections and the records you should keep. Ask whether the company services the system it is repairing and which maintenance is priced separately.
An agreed inspection schedule. Ask for a schedule suited to your installed system and written warranty, plus a written maintenance scope explaining what the company checks and what you receive after each visit. Weather plays a big part here, and this guide to how weather affects your roof explains which seasonal changes are worth watching.
Safe observations between visits. From inside, look for new stains on ceilings and upper walls after rain. From the ground, watch for gutter or downspout overflow. If part of the roof is visible from a safe window, note debris near drains or water that lingers after rain. Photograph and date what you see, then send it to your roofer instead of climbing up.
A permanent roof file. Keep inspection reports, dated photos, invoices, change orders, product details and warranty correspondence together. If you ever change roofers, share the file so the next company can review previous work before recommending another repair.
Choosing a flat roof repair company comes down to evidence. Start with your roof's records, verify licensing and insurance, and expect an inspection that clearly explains the problem. Compare written proposals on the same scope, read the full warranty and agree on a maintenance plan before the work ends. A contractor who documents its findings and stands behind its work will save you money, stress and future leaks.
Look for an active CSLB license with the C-39 roofing classification, plus current workers' compensation and general liability coverage.
CSLB recommends at least three written bids based on the same scope, so you can compare like for like.
For most home improvement contracts, the limit is 10% of the contract price or USD 1,000, whichever is less.
No. Note what you can see from inside or from the ground, take photos and share them with your roofer so a professional can inspect safely.
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