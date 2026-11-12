How to Choose a Flat Roof Repair Company in the Bay Area

Your job is to evaluate the explanation, not to perform the inspection. A flat roof is not an invitation to climb up, so leave roof access to the professionals.

A documented roof assessment. Ask the company to identify the installed system in writing, photograph its findings and explain the route water is likely taking into the house. A ceiling stain doesn't always sit below the entry point, because water can travel beneath the roof surface. Agree before the visit on which dated, labeled photos you will receive.

For foam roofs in particular, it helps to work with a company that knows the system inside out. Dura-Foam, one of the Best flat roof repair companies in the Bay Area, has installed seamless spray foam roofing on Bay Area homes since 1981, including flat and low-slope Eichler roofs, and offers recoating to extend a foam roof's life. Its foam roofs come with a 10-year leak-proof guarantee, extended to 15 years with a recoat at year five, which gives you a clear benchmark when comparing what other contractors offer.

Drainage and details. Ask whether the inspector checked drains and scuppers, the openings that let water off the roof. The assessment should also cover seams and flashing, the metal or membrane pieces that seal connections around walls, vents and skylights. Ask whether debris is blocking drainage and whether any areas hold water after rain.

A supported recommendation. A localized repair, a recoat and a replacement address different conditions. The company should explain which findings support its recommendation and what remains uncertain, such as possible moisture beneath the surface. If it recommends a coating, ask how it will assess the underlying surface and fix any drainage problems first.