How long does it take to ship a car cross country?

Once the car is picked up, a trip of 2,000 miles or more usually takes 7 to 10 days, according to FreightWaves. Carrier assignment typically adds another two to seven days before pickup, especially in peak season or on less common routes.

How much more does enclosed shipping cost?

Typically 30% to 60% more than open transport. For a 1,000-mile trip, FreightWaves estimates USD 650 to 800 open against USD 1,000 to 1,200 enclosed.

How much does it cost to ship a car to Hawaii?

Shipping a car to Hawaii means an ocean crossing, so it costs more than most mainland moves. moveBuddha's 2026 data puts it at about USD 1,400 to 2,400 to Hawaii and USD 1,000 to 2,000 from Hawaii back to the mainland. Oversized vehicles, container service and remote island delivery cost more.

Does car shipping insurance cover damage?

The carrier's cargo insurance is the policy that covers damage to your car, but federal rules don't require ordinary car carriers to file it. Ask for the carrier's policy limit, deductible and exclusions before pickup. Note any existing damage on the Bill of Lading, and inspect the car before you sign at delivery.

Can I put personal items in my car when shipping it?

Some companies allow a limited amount, usually in the trunk, while others require the car to be empty. Personal items are often not covered by the carrier's cargo insurance, so check the company's written rules and ship valuables separately.

Should I tip the car shipping driver?

Tipping is optional, and there's no industry standard amount. If the driver communicated well, handled the car carefully and delivered on time, a tip is a way to say thanks. Inspect the car before you hand anything over.

How do I verify a car shipping company is legitimate?

Ask for the company's legal name and DOT or MC number, then search the FMCSA's SAFER Company Snapshot. If a broker books your shipment, ask for the assigned carrier's details too. Then make sure the company that shows up at pickup matches them.

Is it cheaper to ship a car or drive it?

On fuel, hotels and meals alone, driving usually costs less. On a coast-to-coast move, the gap narrows considerably once you count lodging and meals, and that's before time off work and wear on the car. See the comparison table above.