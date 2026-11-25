For Beverly Hills entrepreneur Christy Marie, a meaningful career requires more than professional experience. It has meant learning to trust her instincts, adapting to unexpected challenges, and making a difference outside of her industry. As the founder of Posh Beauté and the Elevate Autism Foundation, Christy’s career combines restorative aesthetics, education, and advocacy, each endeavor reflecting her unique understanding of success and responsibility.
Since entering the permanent makeup industry in 2012, Christy has witnessed changes in aesthetic techniques, technology, and client expectations. Over time, her interests have shifted toward restorative and paramedical pigmentation, where specialized artistry can address physical changes resulting from medical procedures, illness, injury, or hair loss. At Posh Beauté, her Beverly Hills practice, Christy provides services such as areola restoration following breast cancer treatment, scar camouflage, and brow restoration for individuals experiencing alopecia or other forms of hair loss. These procedures require consideration of skin characteristics, anatomy, scar tissue, and each client’s individual circumstances.
As the beauty industry introduces new technologies and treatment methods, Christy believes innovation should be accompanied by a commitment to professional ethics and individualized care.
“Technology will continue to evolve, but I believe the responsibility of the artist remains the same: to approach every procedure with knowledge, integrity, and respect for the individual,” she explains.
This concept also influences her work in professional education. Through training, speaking engagements, and industry initiatives, Christy encourages practitioners to recognize the emotional significance that restorative procedures may carry. For clients who have experienced major physical changes, the treatment process can involve vulnerability, uncertainty, and other personal expectations. She believes professionals have a responsibility to create environments where individuals feel informed and comfortable throughout their experience.
Christy’s entrepreneurial journey has also strengthened her confidence in making independent decisions. Developing a specialized business while balancing motherhood and philanthropic responsibilities has required her to reconsider conventional expectations surrounding career development and achievement.
“Building my own business has taught me that trusting yourself is one of the most important things you can learn, but it also requires the courage to make decisions that other people may not understand,” Christy shares.
That independence has allowed her professional priorities to evolve alongside her personal experiences. As a mother of four sons, two of whom are autistic, Christy understands that family responsibilities do not always align with traditional business schedules. Instead of viewing flexibility as an obstacle, she has learned to incorporate it into her approach to leadership. Her experiences navigating autism-related services, researching available resources, and advocating for her children eventually inspired the creation of the Elevate Autism Foundation. The nonprofit focuses on awareness, education, advocacy, and community support, with an emphasis on helping families access information and develop meaningful connections.
While autism advocacy frequently emphasizes services and developmental resources for children, Christy also understands the considerable demands placed on the adults responsible for coordinating their care.
“I also believe we need to have more conversations about the well-being of parents and caregivers. Many families are navigating complicated systems while trying to remain emotionally and financially stable,” she explains.
Through the Elevate Autism Foundation, Christy encourages a more comprehensive understanding of family support that acknowledges parents, caregivers, and siblings alongside the individuals receiving services. Her long-term vision includes establishing a welcoming physical space where families can access resources, connect with professionals, and experience a greater sense of community. She also believes advocacy should extend past charitable donations. Public awareness, informed conversations, and greater community participation can all contribute to improving how families experience support systems.
“Financial contributions are important, but I believe some of the most meaningful forms of support begin with awareness, understanding, and action,” she says.
For Christy Marie, entrepreneurship is an opportunity to combine personal conviction with professional purpose, demonstrating how a career can turn into a platform for meaningful impact.
For more information, visit Posh Beauté or follow Christy Marie on Instagram.
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