That independence has allowed her professional priorities to evolve alongside her personal experiences. As a mother of four sons, two of whom are autistic, Christy understands that family responsibilities do not always align with traditional business schedules. Instead of viewing flexibility as an obstacle, she has learned to incorporate it into her approach to leadership. Her experiences navigating autism-related services, researching available resources, and advocating for her children eventually inspired the creation of the Elevate Autism Foundation. The nonprofit focuses on awareness, education, advocacy, and community support, with an emphasis on helping families access information and develop meaningful connections.