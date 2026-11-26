To modify one’s financial habits, it is necessary to know where the money is being spent now. Most people know their biggest expenses but do not realize that many small charges also take up much of their budget.

Looking through two to three months of bank statements can help find hidden patterns of spending. It could be a high amount of money spent on transport because of a long distance to work, and a large expense on groceries on a particularly busy week.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recommends reviewing account and credit card history to understand spending patterns and account for less frequent expenses. Its guide to assessing your spending offers a useful starting point for anyone trying to establish a realistic budget.

The easiest way to structure all those expenses is to create three reasonable groups:

Compulsory expenses: rent or mortgage, utilities, food, transport, and insurance.

Spending on a lifestyle: dining out, entertainment, clothes, trips and other hobbies.

For the future: savings for an emergency, investments in retirement and planned purchases.

Instead of looking for each particular purchase, think of what such an expense says about one’s habits. This will help to modify the spending pattern without sacrificing anything truly necessary.