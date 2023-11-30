How to Secure Your Business's Supply Chain

Cash flow management is a big part of protecting your supply chain too. The two things are interlinked and you need to think about how one can affect the other. For example, if there was a disruption in your supply chain, how would that affect your cash flow? How long would your business be able to keep going? Carrying out cash flow forecasting can help you ensure you have a good idea of what your business's future looks like. You might also benefit from considering how you would address issues with your cash flow, such as obtaining a line of credit or taking out a loan.