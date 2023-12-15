A Sudden Layoff: the Stress and Opportunities

This could be the best thing that has ever happened to you. We could find ourselves accustomed to a certain career because of the financial perks it brings, but this unexpected downtime can help you invest in something far more important: yourself. Enhancing your skill sets at this point could make you a far more valuable asset in the job market. With years of experience behind you, you can add more strings to your bow and take advantage of numerous certifications that are in demand , such as project management certifications, supply chain certifications, and human resources certifications. Professional development can also boost your confidence, which is definitely worth noting because it could position you as a major contender in far better job roles. We could easily think that the job we've done up to this point only equips us with a certain set of skills, and while this may be true, having the opportunities to diversify what we can do makes us a far more valuable asset.