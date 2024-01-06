Seven Tips For Leveling Up Your Business Branding In 2024
As a business, branding is an important part of any company, especially in 2024. It’s necessary to work towards a bolder and more impressive brand, which means spending the time and investing the money where possible.
With that being said, there are several tips that will ensure you level up your business this year and do so with success. In 2024, the digital world is thriving and it’s very important that your business is a part of that rise in popularity. There’s much to be gained by focusing on your branding efforts this year and here’s how to do it effectively.
1. Research your target audience
First and foremost, your audience is the main ingredient to your company’s success. They are, after all, the individuals who will hopefully convert into paying customers or clients. Whoever you target as a company, it’s necessary to do the research and to understand who they are and what they want.
Take a look at your current branding and conduct some market research. This could be in the form of focus groups or conducting surveys with your current customers. What other brands are they attracted to? This is a useful exercise and one that should be carried out every time your branding efforts slip out of focus.
With attention focused on your target audience, you can make a more concise effort when it comes to branding.
2. Pinpoint your brand identity
Brand identity is certainly something to be mindful of, especially as more businesses pop up every year. With the digital world being so accessible and allowing the average Joe to make a business, it’s always beneficial to keep your eye on the company’s identity through its branding.
What values do you hold close as a business? What’s lacking currently when it comes to the brand’s appearance and how it carries itself? From the tone of voice you use in your content to the colors used on your logos, identity is all-encompassing.
Imagine your company as a person. This is a great way of building an identity for it, whether it’s a corporate or creative entity. Every business needs an identity in order to stay relevant and become noticeable to new and potential customers.
3. Invest in custom apparel and merchandise
Custom apparel and merchandise are a great way to help provide exposure to your brand. From tote bags to on staff shirts, it’s all visual marketing that your company will benefit from.
Consider this. You’re at an event, showcasing your company and you’re handing out custom tote bags, or other merchandise to that effect. This then creates a ripple effect where attendees from the event, might use the merchandise in their workplace or wear it while out and about.
This type of branding, through apparel and merchandise, is a great way of getting free advertising for the business. For in particular, it’s this type of brand exposure that costs very little and has a great return on investment.
4. Consider revamping your online domains
The online world is not to be sniffed at, especially for older companies who are set in their ways when it comes to marketing and advertising their business offline.
It’s important that even if you have an online domain such as a website for example, you’re revamping it at least every three to five years. That’s because the internet continues to advance, change and adapt to the modern-day browser. What you think might look new and updated, could be old and past it when comparing it to other business websites.
With that being said, consider revamping your website with a fresh new look every three to five years. Invest in a good web designer so that the layout and website are in general is always looking brand-spanking new.
5. Apply your branding across all platforms
Consistency when it comes to branding is key in order for your customers and audience in general, to remember your company. With that being said, it’s important to look at how consistent your branding is across your platforms. From Twitter to Instagram, your website to physical literature, every piece of branding should be fluid.
With consistency in your branding, it helps users recognize your company immediately and that’s something that can make a real difference when converting customers quickly. It’s necessary to sign up to as many platforms as possible, in order to improve exposure to your business.
6. Outsource your needs for social media management
Outsourcing has and will always be a much-needed element of running a business. There are small businesses and large ones that might not be able to fork out the expense of hiring more internal staff for certain tasks. Some tasks might not warrant hiring someone full-time or even part-time.
With that being said, outsourcing is good for limiting the amount of cost by simply paying for the services conducted and nothing more. Benefits of outsourcing include not being tied to paying for an employee on a permanent/contracted basis.
Outsourcing your social media management is a great way to alleviate some of the pressures that come with branding. With so many platforms to maintain, outsourcing this area of business is always a worthwhile expense in both the short term and the long term.
7. Get feedback from your customers
It's always worthwhile to improve upon your efforts in general as a business, particularly when it comes to customers. With that being said, you'll want to be proactive in gathering feedback when it comes to your business branding.
What do they recognize as being effective? What have they noticed or perhaps not noticed? It’s worthwhile to look into feedback and how it can influence your future efforts when it comes to improving your branding. Remember that your customers will always be willing to provide feedback, whether that’s positive - or negative!
You might want to conduct this gathering of feedback with business resources internally or again, outsourcing it.
With these tips, you’ll have the best opportunities when attempting to level up your business branding in 2024.