Cycloramic Net Worth and Biography 2024

Immediately following the episode's airing, Cycloramic saw an explosive increase in downloads, reaching more than 8 million. Within an hour of the show, around 100,000 new downloads poured in, translating to roughly $200,000 in revenue in just 60 minutes. The app soared in the App Store rankings, with Cycloramic Pro Version moving from #800 to #2 overall and Cycloramic Studio from #220 to #1 in their respective categories. Francois’ new selfie360 app also experienced a surge, securing the #7 spot in the Photo category.