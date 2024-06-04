Elon Musk Sued for Alleged $7.5 Billion Tesla Stock Insider Trading Before Share Price Crash
Elon Musk, the visionary CEO of Tesla, is embroiled in controversy as allegations of insider trading emerge following a significant sell-off of Tesla stock.
The accusations suggest that Musk unlawfully disposed of $7.5 billion worth of Tesla equity in the fourth quarter of 2022, just before the company announced disappointing sales figures, resulting in a substantial drop in share prices.
Shareholder Michael Perry's lawsuit alleges that Musk's actions were not part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which typically removes timing discretion from insiders, indicating a deliberate decision to sell shares before the public announcement of disappointing sales data.
Consequently, Tesla shares experienced a significant decline, reaching a two-year low on January 3rd, 2023.
Michael Perry seeks the return of Musk's alleged illegal gains, estimated at $3 billion, through disgorgement to the company. Additionally, damages are being pursued against all eight directors at the time for their alleged "reckless disregard" for shareholder interests.
These insider trading allegations compound Musk's legal challenges, including a recent ruling in January that invalidated his 2018 shareholder vote for a record compensation deal, prompting Tesla to rerun the vote at the upcoming June 13th annual meeting.
Central to Perry's argument is the assertion that Musk had motives to sell off stock, including the need to cover a loan for his Twitter purchase and the awareness of fourth-quarter sales falling short of bullish expectations.
Musk's previous statements about Tesla's real-time data analysis capabilities further support the claim that he may have been aware of softening sales trends.
The lawsuit argues that Musk's sale of shares before the public disclosure of negative information implies an attempt to avoid financial losses, contradicting earlier assurances of an "epic end of the year."
The legal battle underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in corporate governance, as investors and regulators closely monitor developments in this high-profile case.
