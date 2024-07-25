Groundbreaking Work from Renowned Artist Mr. Black to be Unveiled on X with 21,000-Piece Ordinal Collection on Bitcoin

(Miami, FL - July 19, 2024) - The renowned and enigmatic street artist Mr. Black is set to drop a 21,000-piece ordinal collection inscribed on Bitcoin. Years in the making, the idea originated around back in 2023. Now, the creator is daringly planning to Dutch auction the collection and aiming for either a staggering $1 billion or zilch. Details of this high-stakes gamble will be announced via X. The collection incorporates over 1,000 commands to the Bitcoin protocol.
Mr. Black is willing to risk it all to demonstrate how the work will change the course of history. The creator emphasizes that the "Eyes Are Always Watching" art collection commands us to "fear God, not man." Packed with biblical and mystical secrets, this collection is touted to alter humanity's trajectory and usher in the Messianic Age.
The artist is known around the world for his cryptic street art and ambitious work around the globe. The prominent figure has garnered worldwide attention with his mysterious posters and stickers in cities like Jerusalem, Rome, Mexico City, Paris, and Tel Aviv. A bold claim that the Messianic Age will be revealed once his entire collection is fully minted has sparked both excitement and skepticism in the art world as equally with advocates for a greater humanity.
Mr. Black asserts that this groundbreaking collection will not only transform the art world but also emphasize the primacy of divine reverence over earthly power.
X serves as a crucial platform for Mr. Black and many other such artists to reach a wider audience and fulfill his goals. His declaration that minting out his collection will reveal the Messianic Age — a time of universal peace and enlightenment — requires significant visibility.
