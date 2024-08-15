Imagine The Beatles, at the height of their creative powers during the making of Abbey Road, equipped with AI technology to launch their own label. In this alternative reality, contractual tensions with EMI Records would dissolve.

Alan Klein's role would pivot from securing better terms to strategizing an autonomous future for the band.

AI would empower The Beatles to analyze market trends, forecast album success, and optimize their marketing strategies. Advanced data analytics could pinpoint the precise release dates and promotional tactics to maximize album sales and global reach.

The creative autonomy granted by AI would enable the band to experiment with innovative sounds and concepts, further cementing their legendary status.

Moreover, the pressure to deliver under EMI's skeptical gaze would transform into a pursuit of artistic freedom. Without the constraints of a traditional contract, The Beatles could focus solely on their music, ensuring that each project was a reflection of their evolving vision.

This new era, underpinned by AI, would likely see The Beatles not only thriving creatively but also pioneering new business models in the music industry, setting a precedent for future artists.