How Steve Ballmer Built a $123 Billion Empire and Revolutionized the NBA with the Los Angeles Clippers’ Intuit Dome

After retiring from Microsoft in 2014, Ballmer shifted his focus to the world of professional sports. The Clippers were looking for a new owner, especially with the fallout from Donald Sterling, who made racist comments behind closed doors forcing the commissioner of the NBA to ban him for life.

It was May 2014 when Ballmer decided to purchase the Clippers for for $2 billion, making headlines as the highest price ever paid for an NBA team at the time. Ballmer’s passion for the Clippers is evident in his frequent appearances at games, where he is known for his enthusiastic cheering and courtside antics.

Under Ballmer’s ownership, the Clippers have undergone significant transformations, both on and off the court. In addition to investing in the team’s roster, Ballmer spearheaded the construction of a new, state-of-the-art arena for the Clippers: the Intuit Dome.

The Clippers will finally have their own arena and won’t share the same arena with the Lakers. The new arena will be located in Inglewood, California, and has been said to be onethe most futuristic and advanced sports arenas in the world, featuring cutting-edge technology and resources designed to enhance the fan experience.