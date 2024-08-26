Ryan Kaji’s Net Worth: How a Young YouTuber Became One of the Richest Creators Before His Teens

Ryan Kaji, born on October 6, 2011, in Texas, was only three years old when he began his YouTube journey. His parents started the channel, “Ryan ToysReview” (now “Ryan’s World”) in March 2015, capturing his enthusiasm for toys.

The simple concept of a child playing with and reviewing toys struck a chord with millions, and the channel quickly gained traction. Within a few years, Ryan became a fan-favorite YouTuber in the kid's section of YouTube where toddlers and young children were the majority of the viewers watching his videos. He would become a household name among parents and children alike.

The first video uploaded to “Ryan’s World”, featured Ryan unboxing a LEGO Duplo set, uploaded in March 2015. Despite its simplicity, the video resonated with young viewers who were drawn to Ryan’s genuine excitement and relatable reactions.

As of 2024, the video sits at 54 million views, and the channel over time skyrocketed as more and more children, along with their parents, tuned in to watch Ryan’s unboxing videos and toy reviews.

Within just a year, the channel had amassed millions of subscribers, and its videos were racking up billions of views. As the channel grew, Ryan’s content expanded beyond unboxing toys to include educational videos, DIY science experiences, and family vlogs, broadening its appeal to an even wider audience.