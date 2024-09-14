Matt Rife: Rising Comedian’s Journey, Success, and Net Worth in 2024

Rife’s popularity came when he landed a role on MTV’s sketch comedy show Wild ‘N Out at just 17 years old. His tenure on “ Wild ‘N Out “ from 2015 to 2017 was a vital moment in his career.

His quick wit and ability to think on his feet earned him a fan base and established him as a talented performer in the comedy world. Rife had his memorable moments on the comedy show that gave him a big following and connections to fans coming to his stand-up comedy shows.

His work on the show showcased his skills in improv and roasting, which would become staples in his stand-up routines.

After his time on Wild ‘N Out, Rife secured a large following where fans of his were intrigued to see where his comedic career would lead him next. Rife continued to perform at clubs and theatres across the U.S., steadily building a loyal fan base with 9 million followers on Instagram.

His comedic style, which mixes observational humor with personal anecdotes, resonated with audiences of all ages. At his shows, he calls out a person from the audience and pokes fun at them hilariously, generating laughs from the crowd.

However, it wasn’t just his live performances that fueled his rise; his use of social media, particularly Instagram and TikTok, allowed him to reach a broader audience with a combined 29.1 million followers on both platforms.

Rife’s ability to interact with his fans during his shows–often turning crowd work into some of the funniest parts of his performances–also helped him stand out. This unique style of engagement set him apart from other comedians with clips of his sets regularly gaining millions of views online.